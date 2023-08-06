Arsenal’s Folarin Balogun Entangled with Inter Milan

The Inter Milan Gambit

It seems the game board has shifted for Serie A’s Inter Milan. After losing the chase for West Ham’s Gianluca Scamacca, the Champions League finalists are ready to redirect their focus towards Arsenal striker Folarin Balogun. Scamacca’s future lies in a £26m move to Atalanta, having been authorised to travel to Rome for a medical. Meanwhile, Inter now emerges as strong frontrunners for Balogun, despite no surety of an agreement, report The Daily Express.

Inter are set on the signing of Balogun for no more than £30m. “They do not intend to overpay for a player that is actively looking for a move this summer,” according to close sources.

Arsenal’s Stance on Balogun

The Gunners are holding their ground, valuing the 22-year-old striker upwards of £40m. With a remarkable season at Stade Reims, where Balogun struck 21 times, Arsenal’s top brass feel no compulsion to sell – though they may wish to.

“The Gunners believe they have every right to dig their heels into the ground,” particularly given the context of recent market moves like Rasmus Hojlund’s £72m shift to Manchester United.

Arsenal may even retain Balogun for another season, unwilling to compromise on what they deem a fair value for one of Europe’s hottest young strikers.

Market Mistrust and Other Contenders

Throughout the summer, clubs have been wary of Arsenal’s valuation of Balogun. RB Leipzig, AC Milan, Marseille, Monaco, and Crystal Palace have all hesitated to formalise their interest. West Ham might also enter the scene after Scamacca’s exit, but the Hammers’ exploration of a deal is not yet confirmed.

Mikel Arteta’s Perspective

Arsenal’s coach, Mikel Arteta, has hinted at Balogun’s availability, even amid news that Gabriel Jesus will miss the season’s beginning due to knee surgery.

“The plan with Flo doesn’t change at all, but unfortunately, with Gabby, we are not going to have him. We have other options to play with different qualities of players, so we will adapt,” Arteta commented after the penalty-shootout victory over Monaco.

Balogun’s Future and the Inter Opportunity

After loan spells with Middlesbrough and Reims, Balogun has expressed his determination not to head out on loan again. Inter now stands as his optimal chance for departure. The USMNT striker is reportedly open to joining Inter, a move that his close family and representatives will actively explore.

Conclusion

The connection between Arsenal, Folarin Balogun, and Inter presents a fascinating narrative of strategic manoeuvres and firm stands. Arsenal’s resolute valuation meets Inter’s calculating determination in a summer filled with transfer intrigue. As the pieces move across the board, only time will reveal how this complex chess game will resolve.