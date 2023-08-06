Moyes Eyes McTominay as West Ham Preps for New Season

West Ham in Pursuit of Scott McTominay: A Look into the Negotiations

Manchester United’s Midfield Dynamo in Hammers’ Sight

West Ham, with their sights firmly set on strengthening their midfield this summer, are poised to begin negotiations with Manchester United over the possible transfer of Scottish international Scott McTominay reveal Football Insider.

A Price Too Steep?

Manchester United initially set a steep asking price of £40 million for the 26-year-old midfielder, a figure perceived as too high by West Ham. “David Moyes is a huge fan of the 26-year-old and keen to bring him in to help bolster his midfield option for the upcoming Premier League campaign,” sources have disclosed.

Red Devils Ready to Negotiate

The willingness of Manchester United to negotiate is likely to grow once they secure the signing of Sofyan Amrabat from Fiorentina. McTominay, aware of his freedom to explore options for next season, may find a new home at West Ham, especially as the transfer window progresses.

Other Targets and the Europa Conference League Champions

Harry Maguire has caught the eye of the Europa Conference League champions. However, his asking price and wage demands exceed what the London side are willing to pay. Furthermore, West Ham’s drive to secure multiple targets is fuelled by the recent loss of captain Declan Rice to Arsenal in a £105 million deal. Negotiations have been ongoing but paused for James Ward-Prowse, as Southampton hold firm on their £45 million valuation.

McTominay’s Impressive Credentials

Scott McTominay’s contribution to Manchester United has been significant, featuring 24 times in the Premier League last season, totalling 1149 minutes, and even managing to score a goal. His experience, including being capped 39 times for Scotland, makes him an attractive option for West Ham.

Conclusion

The saga between West Ham and Manchester United over Scott McTominay’s transfer may unfold interestingly in the coming weeks. Both clubs seem willing to negotiate, and the move could be a win-win scenario.