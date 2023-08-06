Manchester United Overcome Lens 3-1 in Pre-Season Thriller

A Return to Form: Manchester United Triumph Over Lens in Pre-season Clash

A Surprise Start

It was a day destined to go down in the annals of Manchester United’s Theatre of Dreams, as they rebounded from a surprising start to trounce the formidable French side Lens 3-1 in a pre-season friendly. The opening minutes showcased Man Utd’s Andre Onana’s audacious goalkeeping style, delighting fans with his daring ball control. However, a moment of the unexpected was just around the corner.

Lens’ Florian Sotoca seized upon a mishap, launching a 45-yard stunner over an unprepared Onana, sending both the ball and keeper spiralling into the net. It was an astonishing finish, and one that belied the home side’s control of the match. With Man Utd’s relentless attack, including Mason Mount’s narrowly missed opportunity from five yards, the goal seemed an aberration.

Turning the Tide: Manchester United’s Second-Half Surge

Undeterred, Man Utd roared back after the break, wasting no time in overturning the match. Antony’s masterful play led to Marcus Rashford’s equaliser in the 48th minute and then found the back of the net himself. Their new number seven, Mount, might have rued his earlier miss, but the attacking verve of Man Utd was unrelenting.

Lens, famed for conceding a mere 29 goals last season, had no answer to the Red Devils’ panache. The hosts sliced through the black shirts of their opponents, the ball dancing around with a newfound swagger.

Sealing Victory

The third goal came with a touch of fortune, as Casemiro deflected a header from Rashford beyond Lens’ Brice Samba. It seemed to underscore Man Utd’s ascendancy, a dominance that would not be undone.

Lens’ coach Franck Haise tried to change the match’s rhythm by making a string of substitutions, but to no avail. Manchester United’s focus now shifts to their Premier League opener against Wolverhampton Wanderers. With another friendly against Athletic Club, the strength of the starting line-up is a tantalising prospect for the season ahead. As for Rasmus Hojlund, whether he will take part remains an intriguing question.

Conclusion

A thrilling match filled with skill, surprises, and a triumphant comeback, this pre-season friendly has whetted the appetite for Manchester United’s fans. As they brushed aside Lens, the promise of an exciting season looms large, with Old Trafford once more set to be the stage for memorable footballing drama.