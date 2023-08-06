Chelsea’s Ambitious Pursuit of Brazilian Young Talent

The Blues Make Their Move

Chelsea have unveiled their latest ambition in the transfer market with an offer for the 18-year-old Santos sensation, Deivid Washington. The London-based club is demonstrating a newfound boldness, with aggressive strategies and a significant splash of cash under the wing of BlueCo.

The French Connection: Leveraging Strasbourg

The acquisition of Ligue 1 side Strasbourg has fuelled Chelsea’s hunger for fresh talent, intensifying their pursuit of emerging stars destined for greatness. Plans are being woven to make Strasbourg a nurturing ground for developing new signings, including Russian prodigy Arsen Zakharyan and Montpellier’s Elye Wahi, if negotiations prove successful.

New recruits are being considered with care, and decisions await the likes of midfielder Lesley Ugochukwu. Even Brazilian winger Angelo, a recent addition from Santos, could find his way to Strasbourg.

Washington on the Radar

In a report confirmed by 90Min, Chelsea have once again approached Santos with a substantial offer for Washington. Their bid of “an initial £13m, plus a further £4m in add-ons,” is a confident attempt to win over Santos, even though it falls short of the £26m asking price.

Rivalry and Rules

The Stamford Bridge outfit faces stiff competition from Monaco, who are poised to match Chelsea’s £15m bid. But Chelsea’s plan to loan the young starlet to Strasbourg if a deal is struck demonstrates a unique determination.

Strasbourg’s role in these potential transfers is not without complications, though. As per Ligue 1 regulations, Chelsea can loan only three players to Strasbourg, and the French club is limited to four non-EU players. These constraints require a careful, alternative approach in executing their transfer strategies.

A Promising Prospect

Washington’s reputation is on the rise, with 16 senior appearances and two consecutive goals in May for Santos. As Chelsea makes strategic moves to secure the future, the transfer of this young talent might just be the tip of an exciting iceberg.