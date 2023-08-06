Saudi Pro League’s Next Big Targets: De Bruyne and Salah

The Saudi Pro League’s Ambitious Plans: A New Era for Football?

The Saudi Pro League’s Unprecedented Spending Spree

The Saudi Pro League has been making waves in the football world, with a spending spree that has already seen some of the Premier League’s biggest stars making the move to the Middle East. The likes of Riyad Mahrez, Jordan Henderson, Cristiano Ronaldo, Allan Saint-Maximin, and N’Golo Kante have all been lured away by the promise of astronomical wages. But it seems the Pro League’s ambitions don’t stop there.

Kevin de Bruyne and Mohamed Salah: The Next Targets?

The Pro League has set its sights on two more Premier League stars: Kevin de Bruyne and Mohamed Salah. With seemingly limitless funds at their disposal, the Pro League is preparing to launch audacious bids for these top players in the coming year.

The Impact on the Premier League

The Pro League’s aggressive recruitment strategy has already had a significant impact on the Premier League. Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has admitted that the Saudi league has “completely changed the market”. The departure of key players like Mahrez has left Premier League clubs scrambling to adjust.

The Lure of the Pro League

The Pro League’s appeal isn’t limited to players. Top managers such as Steven Gerrard, Nuno Espirito Santo, Slavin Bilic, and Robbie Fowler have already made the move to the Middle East. The Pro League’s growing strength and the opportunity to make seven foreign signings per club are proving to be a powerful draw.

A Wake-Up Call for Europe’s Top Leagues

The Pro League’s attempted world record signing of Paris Saint-Germain’s superstar Kylian Mbappe for a staggering £259 million has served as a wake-up call for Europe’s top leagues. The Premier League, in particular, has been forced to take notice.

The Future of the Pro League

According to a Pro League executive, this is just the beginning. The league’s budget is astronomical, and there is already interest from leading international players in England to make the move. With the personal rewards on offer, it’s a life-changing situation that few players will be able to resist.