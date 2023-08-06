Will West Ham’s Chase for Ward-Prowse Pay Off?

Journey from the South Coast to the Capital?

When one thinks of Southampton, an iconic image emerges. It’s not just the maritime heritage or the history-laden streets. In recent years, it’s the figure of James Ward-Prowse, orchestrating play from the heart of midfield.

A stalwart of the club, he became a beacon of hope for the Saints, especially when the chips were down. However, winds of change might soon be blowing from the South Coast to the heart of London.

West Ham’s Summer Chase

Whilst it’s reported by Football Insider that West Ham’s newly-appointed director of football, Tim Steidten, holds reservations regarding some of David Moyes’ transfer targets, it appears James Ward-Prowse might be the exception. The concerns largely hover around resale values.

Moyes had set his eyes on a few – Manchester United’s Scott McTominay and Harry Maguire were both reportedly on the list. Yet, it’s the Southampton skipper who seems to be edging closer to the London Stadium’s gates.

What Makes Ward-Prowse the Golden Catch?

The England international’s credentials speak for themselves. Ward-Prowse is not just another player; he’s a Premier League veteran, with every game in the 2022-23 season under his belt, taking his total to a whopping 343 top-tier appearances since 2012. But what’s truly riveting is his unwavering commitment: a dazzling display on Southampton’s opening day against Sheffield Wednesday is a testament to his skills. An assist that led to Che Adams’ last-minute winner only solidified his indispensable role in the side.

Why West Ham? Why Now?

Having experienced the agony of relegation with his childhood team, Southampton, a return to the Premier League is understandably on Ward-Prowse’s mind. The lure of playing under the bright lights of London and donning the claret and blue is becoming increasingly palpable.

West Ham, on the other hand, has its own designs. With the summer window ticking away and no new signings on the horizon yet – especially after the significant departure of captain Declan Rice to Arsenal for a British record fee – the urgency is tangible.

Football Insider sources suggest that West Ham’s strategy is clear: apply pressure on Southampton to seal the deal, preferably around the enticing £30million bracket, as the transfer window’s final days loom.

Looking Ahead

As West Ham gears up to face Bournemouth on 12 August to kick off the 2023-24 campaign, the question remains: will James Ward-Prowse be rallying the troops in London or continuing his captain’s duties down south? The Premier League’s narrative is nothing if not unpredictable. But what’s certain is the worth of Ward-Prowse, a true gem of Southampton, now in the limelight of West Ham’s ambitions.