Everton’s Striking Solutions: Chermiti on the Horizon

A Sporting Leap for Everton

It’s not just another transfer window for Everton. This summer has been a mix of tension, suspense and the constant hunt for that one missing piece: a prolific striker. The pendulum finally swings towards a resolution with the signing of Youssef Chermiti from Sporting CP.

The Tale of the Tape

Young Youssef Chermiti, merely 19, is gearing up for a medical rendezvous at the historic Goodison Park. His impending signature on Merseyside, as disclosed by Football Insider, comes after a rollercoaster of transfer talks for the club. There’s a tinge of relief in the air, especially after witnessing two potential striker deals fade into the abyss, those being El Bilal Toure and Viktor Gyokeres.

But who is Chermiti? The lad made a mere 22 appearances in Sporting colours, all confined to the 2022-23 season. Out of these, he managed to carve out a starting spot on 10 occasions, chipping in with three goals and a pair of assists. As Sporting concluded their campaign at the fourth position in the Portuguese top-flight, Chermiti’s contribution, although modest, certainly didn’t go unnoticed.

From Youth Prodigy to First-Team Player

The progression of Chermiti is a testament to Sporting’s belief in nurturing young talent. Prior to his elevation to the senior side in January, Chermiti was a shining beacon at the youth level. A tally of three goals from 26 outings across the Under-23 and Under-19 squads showcases a player hungry for success and ready to make his mark.

Sean Dyche’s Quest for Goals

Everton’s pursuit of Chermiti is not just about adding numbers to the squad. It’s a strategic move aimed at plugging the gaps. Sean Dyche’s boys found the back of the net a mere 34 times during the 2022-23 season, an alarming figure that only surpasses one other team in the league. This is more than a signing; it’s a statement of intent.

A Summer of Intent

Chermiti’s potential arrival doesn’t signal the end of Everton’s summer aspirations. On the contrary, the Toffees have ambitions running high. Football Insider, earlier in June, divulged Everton’s intentions to rope in not one but two frontmen this transfer window. With Neal Maupay seemingly packing his bags and Ellis Simms also on the departure list, the Merseyside club’s attack is under reconstruction.

Moreover, a snippet from Football Insider in late July throws another name into the mix – Che Adams from Southampton. Dyche’s side, along with a few other Premier League clubs, has been closely monitoring the striker.

Conclusion

As the transfer saga continues, Chermiti’s anticipated move could be the catalyst Everton needs. A blend of youth, exuberance, and ambition, the Sporting CP striker is poised to bring more than just his playing abilities to Goodison Park. Only time will reveal the magnitude of this transfer, but for now, optimism reigns supreme on the Blue half of Merseyside.