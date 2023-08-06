West Ham’s £60m Strategy: Eyes On Man Utd Duo

The echoes of the football world reveal an interesting summer play. West Ham have set their sights on a lucrative £60m double deal, targeting Man Utd’s stalwarts, Harry Maguire and Scott McTominay.

Football Insider has been privy to sources reporting that each of the pair is valued at a handsome £30m for the upcoming transfer season.

A Snag in the Strategy?

There’s a bit of an internal contest brewing in the West Ham camp. David Moyes, the seasoned manager, has pointed out Maguire and McTominay as his prime objectives in this transfer window. His views, however, have found resistance from Tim Steidten, West Ham’s director of football.

Steidten appears to favour a focus on acquiring younger players. Players with ample room for development and potential to provide the Hammers with significant resale value in future, are his preference.

The Man Utd Conundrum

The Man Utd duo has been somewhat side-lined in the 2022-23 campaign. However, Erik ten Hag, the Dutch coach, remains open to integrating both into the first team in the upcoming season.

But the players seem to hold their ambitions. If the circumstances present a favourable exit from Old Trafford, they might not shy away from taking that road. Especially with the prospect of regular first-team football ahead of the European Championships, their interest could well be piqued.

What’s the Price of Loyalty?

Football Insider has insights from a reliable source that to realise this double dream, West Ham might have to shell out an estimated £60m.

Last season saw McTominay step onto the field for Man United 39 times across all competitions, despite starting only 16 of those matches. The talented Scot is contracted to remain at Old Trafford till June 2025.

Maguire’s story, however, has seen a few bumps. Ten Hag, after a fallout, stripped him of his captaincy. The English star had a limited run with 16 starts in his 31 appearances throughout the 2022-23 campaign.

A New Home for Maguire?

In an interesting turn of events, West Ham’s earlier offer for Maguire was turned down. Moreover, Football Insider revealed that Everton have considered taking the defender on loan.

In contrast to the ongoing chase, West Ham haven’t yet sealed a summer signing. This is despite the sale of captain Declan Rice to Arsenal, setting a British-record fee.

As the new 2023-24 campaign looms with the opening match against Bournemouth on 12 August, West Ham seems ready to roll the dice in the exciting game of transfers.