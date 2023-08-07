Crystal Palace in Talks for Leverkusen Centre-Back

A Strategic Move in the Transfer Window

Palace Eyeing Options

In the midst of an intricate transfer dance, Crystal Palace have turned their focus towards fortifying their defence. The buzz around Selhurst Park indicates interest in securing a solution to the club’s backline with some shrewd moves as per Daily Mail.

Odilon Kossounou: A Potential Palace Asset

Palace are in talks over an initial loan deal for Bayer Leverkusen centre-back Odilon Kossounou. The defender is highly regarded in the Bundesliga and could be a remarkable asset for Palace’s defensive manoeuvres this summer.

“Palace are trying to negotiate a loan with obligation to buy around £24 million for Kossounou,” reveals the complex negotiations at hand, in the wake of Newcastle United’s interest in Joachim Andersen and Marc Guehi being coveted.

Versatility and Promise: Lewis Hall

But it’s not all about Kossounou. The ongoing talks with Chelsea regarding a loan deal for Lewis Hall also hold intrigue. “Hall is valued highly at Stamford Bridge, with Chelsea keen to tie him down to a contract extension as they look to send him out on loan,” the reports say. This young midfielder-turned-left-back could offer splendid versatility for the Eagles.

Transfer Additions: Matheus Franca

Roy Hodgson’s side have already made a splash in the transfer window with the signing of Matheus Franca from Flamengo for £17m plus add-ons, including £4m should he win the Ballon D’Or. A significant move, indeed!

The Urgency at Selhurst Park

With a scarcity of newcomers so far, Palace’s transfer efforts are amplifying to enrich the first team squad. The negotiations for Odilon Kossounou and Lewis Hall reflect a timely and tactical approach to meet the challenges of the upcoming season.