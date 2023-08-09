Why Nicolas Jackson is key to Chelsea’s start of the season

Chelsea are hoping for a much better season under Mauricio Pochettino. They had several problems last season, namely their huge squad size and lack of goals. It will be hoped that their two summer signings Nicolas Jackson and Christopher Nkunku can provide the firepower to ensure the latter doesn’t happen in 2023/24. The duo have been signed to lead the line and could be used as a partnership in attack. However, an injury to Nkunku has increased the importance of Jackson’s role.

It was a bit of a gamble for Chelsea to opt for Jackson this summer. Physically, he looks the perfect fit for English football. There have been some comparisons made to Didier Drogba. Although he has a long way to go, there are some similarities in their physiques and playing styles.

However, Jackson is very inexperienced and has only played regularly in one top flight season in Spain. Villarreal rated him highly, but they were easing him into the team over the last 12 months. In the 2022/23 season, the striker played in 26 matches, but ten of those came as a substitute. His record was good, as he returned 12 goals and four assists, with a goal involvement every 100.2 minutes.

Pochettino will hope that he can continue his progression in England and continue to contribute at that impressive rate. Chelsea lacked goals last season, with Kai Havertz and Raheem Sterling being their top scorers, but neither reached double figures. If Chelsea are to return to the Champions League, or even have hope of competing for qualification, they will need to significantly improve their numbers in the final third.

That was the main motivation to signing Jackson. At the age of 22, he is raw, but he could quickly develop into a reliable Premier League goal-scorer under the tutelage of Pochettino. There have been flashes of his ability in pre-season, as he has scored goals and regularly carried a threat in the final third. Jackson won’t be shy in making runs in behind the opposition defence and that will benefit Chelsea.

Last season, Jackson averaged 0.45 non-penalty xG and 0.19 expected assisted goals (xAG) per ninety minutes. These place him in the 78th and 87th percentiles respectively. His ball carrying is a big strength of his, as he averages 2.76 progressive carries per ninety minutes. This ranks him in the top 10% of forwards.

Chelsea were predictable at times last season, but they now have a dynamic forward who can create and score goals. His ball carrying abilities are another string to his bow and make him difficult to defend against. Jackson has the ability to be direct or find a team-mate and that means he has the profile that should suit the Blues.

The only question marks around Jackson are his inexperience. He is still only 22 and has limited experience to call upon. The stress that comes with moving countries is another thing to consider and he will need to be managed carefully during the integration period.

However, the tools are there for him to be an excellent striker in the Premier League. Jackson has appeared destined for this country and he has the opportunity to play a key role in the rebuilding of Chelsea. Without Nkunku at the start of the season, he will be even more important. If he can start well, he could secure a key role in Pochettino’s Chelsea.

Stats taken from fbref (powered by Opta)