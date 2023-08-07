Rio’s Secret Talks with Taremi: Premier League Move Imminent

Inside Tottenham’s Transfer Strategy: The Kane-Taremi Conundrum

The Kane Dilemma

Tottenham Hotspur are currently grappling with a significant transfer quandary. Their talismanic striker, Harry Kane, is attracting significant attention from European giants, notably Bayern Munich. The England skipper’s contract in north London is set to expire next summer, and while Spurs’ chairman, Daniel Levy, remains steadfast in his stance that Kane is not on the market, the risk of losing him for free next season looms large.

Interestingly, Kane’s valuation stands at a staggering £80 million this summer. While Tottenham might be more inclined to let him join Bayern, they’re understandably hesitant about him moving to a direct Premier League competitor. Manchester United, for instance, showed keen interest before shifting their focus to Atalanta’s Rasmus Hojlund. Yet, if Kane doesn’t commit to a new contract, the Red Devils might re-enter the fray next summer.

Taremi: The Potential Replacement?

Amidst the Kane saga, Spurs have reportedly set their sights on Porto’s Iranian striker, Mehdi Taremi. The 30-year-old has been a revelation in Portuguese football, notching up 80 goals in three seasons for Porto. Before that, he had a standout season with Rio Ave. On the international stage, Taremi has been equally impressive, scoring 36 times in 68 appearances for Iran.

The connection between Taremi and English football isn’t new. Last season, Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand was believed to be liaising with Taremi’s representatives to facilitate a Premier League move. This link was further highlighted during the BBC’s coverage of an England vs. Iran World Cup match. Ferdinand’s cryptic comments about knowing Taremi “from a bit of business” left many speculating about the nature of their relationship.

However, any potential move for Taremi to Tottenham might hinge on Kane’s future. If Kane stays put this summer, Manchester United might revisit their interest in Taremi next year, potentially securing his services without a transfer fee.