McAtee: The Next ‘Salford Silva’ on Celtic’s Radar

McAtee’s Rising Star: Celtic Eyes Man City Prodigy

Celtic’s Transfer Ambitions

In the ever-evolving world of football transfers, Celtic seems to be setting their sights on a new target. James McAtee, the prodigious talent from Manchester City, has emerged as a potential addition to their squad.

Championship Prodigy

After an impressive stint with Sheffield United, where he played a pivotal role in their promotion to the Premier League under the guidance of ex-Hibs manager Paul Heckingbottom, McAtee’s stock has risen considerably. His time at Sheffield not only showcased his talent but also his desire to gain more first-team experience.

The Race for McAtee

According to reports from The Daily Mail, Celtic is not alone in their pursuit. The 20-year-old sensation has attracted attention from Premier League outfits Wolves and Brighton, as well as La Liga’s Real Sociedad. While some clubs are looking to secure a permanent move, others are exploring loan options.

The ‘Salford Silva’

Drawing comparisons to Manchester City legend David Silva, McAtee has been dubbed the ‘Salford Silva’. Much like Silva, McAtee possesses the ability to play just behind the main striker, crafting opportunities and adding to the team’s goal tally. His recent involvement in City’s pre-season, including a goal against Bayern Munich, further cements his growing reputation.

A Challenge Ahead

Despite his pre-season contributions, McAtee found himself on the bench during the Community Shield match against Arsenal. This could indicate the uphill battle he faces for regular playing time at the Etihad. Meanwhile, whispers suggest Celtic has also shown interest in another Man City talent, Tommy Doyle, who reportedly has caught the eye of Brendan Rodgers.