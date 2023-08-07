Ten Hag’s Big Decisions: Van de Beek on the Brink

Inside Old Trafford: Van de Beek’s Potential Departure

Donny Van de Beek: A Journey at Man Utd

Three years ago, Manchester United made headlines by securing the signature of Donny van de Beek for a whopping £35m. The Dutch international, then 26, was touted as the next big thing in the Premier League. But fast forward to today, and the narrative has changed.

The Struggle to Shine

Despite his undeniable talent, Van de Beek has struggled to cement his place in the United starting XI. Even the appointment of his former Ajax mentor, Erik ten Hag, hasn’t been the magic wand many hoped it would be. The midfielder’s recent start in the final pre-season clash against Athletic Bilbao in Dublin only lasted a half, further fuelling speculations about his future.

Old Trafford’s Summer Plans

It’s clear that the Red Devils are looking to freshen things up. Van de Beek is just one of several players that might be shown the exit door to free up funds for Ten Hag’s summer shopping. The likes of Dean Henderson, who’s been linked with a return to Nottingham Forest, and Eric Bailly, who’s reportedly been informed to seek new pastures, are also on the list. However, Henderson’s recent thigh injury complicates matters, having kept him out of the pre-season action.

Transfer Rumblings

While the spotlight is on Van de Beek, other players are also making waves in the transfer market. Fulham’s interest in Brazilian midfielder Fred is no secret, but as of now, no concrete offer has been tabled.