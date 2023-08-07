Arsenal’s Transfer Saga: Raya or Ramsdale?

Arsenal’s Fresh Start: The Transfer Buzz Surrounding the Emirates

Arsenal’s triumph in the Community Shield has set the tone for Mikel Arteta’s squad this season. Yet, even with significant summer acquisitions, Arteta’s appetite for strengthening his squad remains unsated.

Raya in Arteta’s Crosshairs

Despite Aaron Ramsdale’s stellar performance against Manchester City, David Raya of Brentford remains a prime target for the Gunners. With Matt Turner’s imminent exit after a single season at the Emirates, Arsenal’s pursuit of Raya intensifies. The Brentford shot-stopper’s potential addition has garnered support from unexpected quarters.

Gibbs Weighs in on the Raya-Ramsdale Debate

Kieran Gibbs, a former Gunner, has voiced his support for Arsenal’s chase of Raya. Speaking to ESPN, Gibbs highlighted Raya’s distinct attributes, especially his footwork, which could be pivotal in European competitions. “Having two adept goalkeepers like Raya and Ramsdale would undoubtedly delight Mikel,” Gibbs opined.

Brighton’s Gaze Fixed on Gunners’ Target Kudus

Mohamed Kudus, after his commendable stint with Ajax, has caught the attention of many, including Arsenal. However, Brighton seems to have taken the lead in securing the Ghanian international’s services. Brighton’s head coach, Roberto De Zerbi, played coy when questioned about the deal, hinting at its uncertainty.

Balogun’s Future: A Tug of War

The tussle for Folarin Balogun is intensifying. Following his successful loan spell at Reims, Balogun’s demand for more playtime at Arsenal seems unlikely to be met. While Inter Milan appeared to be leading the race, recent reports from TF1 suggest Lens is also vying for the American international. With a £43m price tag deemed ‘steep’ by the Ligue 1 side, Balogun’s next move remains a hot topic.