Vlasic Ditches West Ham for Torino

Vlasic Seals Permanent Move to Torino from West Ham
West Ham Bids Farewell to Vlasic
In a move that has been on the cards for some time, Nikola Vlasic has finally made his switch from West Ham United to Torino permanent. After an impressive loan spell at the Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino last season, the Granata management was quick to recognise the Croatian playmaker’s potential, especially after he netted 5 goals in 37 outings.
The Deal’s Intricacies
Sources close to the deal have indicated that Torino has tabled an offer of €10M, with an additional €2M in performance-related bonuses to secure Vlasic’s services. The London-based club, West Ham, will also benefit from a percentage of any future sale of the player.
Vlasic’s Candid Revelation
In a recent candid interview, Vlasic expressed his eagerness to part ways with the Hammers. “The situation at West Ham was untenable for me. It’s clear that I wasn’t a pivotal player for them. I’ve been vocal about my desire to play for Torino and not be relegated to the sidelines at West Ham. Moreover, my family has no intention of returning to England,” he stated.
Looking Ahead: Vlasic’s Future at Torino
Vlasic is set to pen a contract with Torino that will see him at the club until the summer of 2027, with a reported salary of €2M net per annum. He joins the likes of Ivan Ilic, Raoul Bellanova, Adrien Tameze, Nemanja Radonjic, Mihai Popa, and Kevin Haveri, marking Torino’s seventh acquisition this summer.
Nikola Vlašić: A Snapshot
-
General Info:
- Croatian professional footballer born on 4 October 1997.
- Plays as an attacking midfielder or left winger.
- Represents both West Ham United in the Premier League and the Croatia national team.
-
Early Life and Club Career:
- Hails from the renowned Vlašić sports family.
- Began his football journey at Hajduk Split’s academy.
- Made senior debut in 2014 and caught the eye of international scouts.
- Transferred to Everton in 2017 but struggled to cement his place.
- Loaned to CSKA Moscow in 2018, which later became a permanent move due to impressive performances.
- Joined West Ham United in 2021 before moving to Torino on loan in 2022.
-
International Career:
- Debuted for Croatia’s senior team in 2017.
- Became a mainstay post Croatia’s 2018 FIFA World Cup campaign.
- Represented Croatia in UEFA Euro 2020 and the 2022 FIFA World Cup.