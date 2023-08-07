Vlasic Ditches West Ham for Torino

Vlasic Seals Permanent Move to Torino from West Ham

West Ham Bids Farewell to Vlasic

In a move that has been on the cards for some time, Nikola Vlasic has finally made his switch from West Ham United to Torino permanent. After an impressive loan spell at the Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino last season, the Granata management was quick to recognise the Croatian playmaker’s potential, especially after he netted 5 goals in 37 outings.

The Deal’s Intricacies

Sources close to the deal have indicated that Torino has tabled an offer of €10M, with an additional €2M in performance-related bonuses to secure Vlasic’s services. The London-based club, West Ham, will also benefit from a percentage of any future sale of the player.

Vlasic’s Candid Revelation

In a recent candid interview, Vlasic expressed his eagerness to part ways with the Hammers. “The situation at West Ham was untenable for me. It’s clear that I wasn’t a pivotal player for them. I’ve been vocal about my desire to play for Torino and not be relegated to the sidelines at West Ham. Moreover, my family has no intention of returning to England,” he stated.

Looking Ahead: Vlasic’s Future at Torino

Vlasic is set to pen a contract with Torino that will see him at the club until the summer of 2027, with a reported salary of €2M net per annum. He joins the likes of Ivan Ilic, Raoul Bellanova, Adrien Tameze, Nemanja Radonjic, Mihai Popa, and Kevin Haveri, marking Torino’s seventh acquisition this summer.

