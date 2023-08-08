West Ham’s Pursuit: A Tale of McTominay, Maguire, & New Hopes

The £60m Gamble

As the summer sun shines down on the pitches, West Ham is pulling no punches in their ambitious hunt. A fresh £60m wager for the Manchester United duo – Harry Maguire and Scott McTominay – reveals their intentions. Not to forget, this comes hot on the heels of a confirmed £32m deal with Ajax’s maestro, Edson Álvarez.

McTominay’s Dilemma and the No. 8 Quest

The Scottish talent, at 26, sits at a crossroads. West Ham has eyed McTominay since the chill of January. With United ushering in Mason Mount and coveting Fiorentina’s Sofyan Amrabat, McTominay, alongside Maguire, might need to look elsewhere for consistent game time.

Maguire’s Rocky Road

It’s been a tumultuous journey for Maguire. Departing Leicester for a grand £80m sum four seasons past, last season saw him don the starting jersey a mere eight times. And, a hitch remains. After Manchester United’s Champions League qualification, Maguire’s paycheck saw a considerable bump. West Ham’s challenge? Navigating those hefty wage waters.

Álvarez: The First Feather in the Cap

All eyes are now on Álvarez. Having dotted the ‘i’s on a five-year contract, the anticipation mounts as he preps for a London medical. The Guardian reports that the signing of this Mexican international offers a much-needed silver lining to David Moyes. The gaffer’s position has wobbled of late, especially after a rocky pre-season.

Moyes and Steidten: An Uneasy Alliance

Tensions have simmered between Moyes and West Ham’s new technical director, Tim Steidten. Their shared objective? Securing top targets, yet they differ on the price tags. Take Southampton’s James Ward-Prowse, for instance. West Ham’s hesitance to cross the £30m threshold could see this deal parked – at least for now.

A Rebuilt Midfield in the Making

Post the exit of Declan Rice to Arsenal for a staggering £105m and Lanzini’s departure on a freebie, the Hammers are in dire need of midfield reinforcements. And while Álvarez’s acquisition is a step in the right direction, the shock 4-0 thrashing by Bayer Leverkusen raises eyebrows. As they gear up for their Premier League showdown with Bournemouth, whispers suggest Moyes’s tenure hinges on a strong season kick-off. The undercurrents of dissatisfaction have been brewing since last season.

Moyes’s Triumphs and Targets

Last season’s Europa Conference League victory has surely bolstered Moyes’s stance. The man’s wish-list? Proven Premier League talents. Yet, convincing him to gamble on Monaco’s Youssouf Fofana has been a task. Additionally, there’s chatter about eyeing striking options, given Gianluca Scamacca’s move to Atalanta. Chelsea’s Armando Broja, Arsenal’s Folarin Balogun, and Bournemouth’s Dominic Solanke are all names in the mix. And with the potential exit of Aaron Cresswell, the search for a left-winger and a left-back intensifies. Chelsea’s Ian Maatsen and Adrien Truffert of Rennes are on the radar.

In this summer transfer maze, West Ham’s strategy and ambition will truly define their upcoming season. The game is on!