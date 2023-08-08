Turner Exits Arsenal for Forest; Raya Negotiation Heats Up

Arsenal’s Goalkeeper Revolution

Moving On: Matt Turner

Arsenal’s dedication to refreshing their squad is manifesting clearly, with the £10m departure of Matt Turner to Nottingham Forest report The Guardian. Turner, the USA No 1, made seven appearances for Arsenal last season and is poised to face his former club at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday.

Forest are parting with about £7m upfront, adding £3m in add-ons. A relief to Forest’s ambitions, who after loaning Henderson and Keylor Navas last season, find themselves in need of new blood between the posts.

Eyes on Raya: The Next Target

Turner’s departure clears the path for Arsenal to secure their goalkeeping future with Brentford’s David Raya. Though initially asking for £40m, Brentford are near a compromise for a player whose contract dwindles to less than 12 months.

It’s a relationship laced with history. Arsenal’s goalkeeping coach, Iñaki Caña, worked intimately with the 27-year-old Raya at Brentford. The allure extends beyond the Emirates, with Bayern Munich once intrigued but unable to settle an agreement.

At Arsenal, Raya would inject a competitive edge, challenging England’s Aaron Ramsdale.

Other Moves

In other news, Ainsley Maitland-Niles, who bid farewell to Arsenal in June, has embarked on a four-year adventure with Lyon.

As Arsenal further solidify their identity, with particular interest in a player like Raya, whose potential contribution could shape the future of the club.