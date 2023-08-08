Hammers Focus: Maguire, McTominay, and Álvarez’s Arrival

West Ham’s Bold Transfer Moves: The Pursuit of Maguire, McTominay, and Álvarez

Álvarez Joins the Hammer’s Brigade

In a sign of a new era for West Ham, a £32m deal has been struck to secure the services of the Mexican international and Ajax midfielder, Edson Álvarez. The 25-year-old is expected to play in defensive midfield, a tactical move that aligns with the club’s broader strategy.

“Álvarez has agreed terms on a five-year deal and is expected to fly to London for a medical,” affirms the robustness of the transfer reveal The Guardian.

With this new arrival, West Ham’s first summer signing, David Moyes will certainly feel some relief amidst the renewed scrutiny surrounding his future after a challenging pre-season.

The Search for the Perfect No 8

With an ambitious vision in sight, West Ham is also eyeing a No 8 and has been on the trail of Scott McTominay since January. The 26-year-old Scotland international could have to bid farewell to Manchester United if he wants to see more action on the pitch. After all, “United have signed Mason Mount and want the Fiorentina midfielder Sofyan Amrabat.”

Maguire’s Return – A Road Lined with Obstacles

The Hammer’s intent doesn’t stop there; they’ve reignited their pursuit of Harry Maguire. A previous £20m offer was turned down, and a loan attempt was unsuccessful. With a complex background, including Maguire’s £80m move from Leicester four years ago and only eight Premier League starts last season, there are many factors at play.

An insider pointed out the wage issue, stating that “the 30-year-old defender received a considerable salary increase as a result of United qualifying for the Champions League.” Nevertheless, West Ham is laboring to find a resolution around Maguire’s pay structure.

West Ham’s Broader Plans

Eyeing Other Targets

After losing Declan Rice to Arsenal for £105m and Manuel Lanzini on a free transfer, West Ham’s focus is now on bolstering its midfield. They’ve been tracking Álvarez for some time and increased their interest in the promising player last week.

Boosting the Mood

Last weekend’s 4-0 defeat by Bayer Leverkusen has brought some gloom to the camp, but there’s hope that Álvarez’s signing will lift spirits as the club heads into their Premier League opener against Bournemouth.

Sources have warned that “Moyes’s job will be at risk if his side makes a slow start to the season.” This discontent over the style of play has been festering since last season.

Striking Options and More

Moyes might be looking at striker options after agreeing to sell Gianluca Scamacca to Atalanta. West Ham’s interests include Chelsea’s Armando Broja, Arsenal’s Folarin Balogun, and Bournemouth’s Dominic Solanke. There could even be an attempt to sign a left-back if Aaron Cresswell leaves.

Bridging Internal Gaps

Lastly, there’s work being done to “improve relations between Moyes and Steidten,” West Ham’s new technical director, a move that could align the club’s ambitions.

Conclusion

These promising developments in the West Ham, Maguire, McTominay, and Álvarez transfers mark a defining moment for the club. The moves hint at a redefined strategy and a determined pursuit of success, placing West Ham’s actions firmly under the spotlight in the Premier League.