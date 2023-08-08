Barcelona’s Clock Ticks for Gundogan

The Pressures of Registration

Time is of the essence in the heart of Catalonia. As the sun casts longer shadows over the Nou Camp, Barcelona find themselves scrambling, with their new signing, Ilkay Gundogan, at the centre of this drama. Reportedly, if he isn’t registered by Sunday, the German maestro could walk away from the Catalan giants for a sum total of… nothing.

A Summer Shift from Manchester to Catalonia

After waving goodbye to Manchester City following a captivating seven seasons, Gundogan called it a wrap with a Treble. His move to the Spanish shores was met with applause and high expectations. Yet, the LaLiga title defenders could face a hiccup in their season’s start against Getafe. The Daily Mail states that hurdles in registration could potentially see the player’s time at Barcelona cut abruptly short.

The Fine Print of the Contract

Contracts can be tricky, can’t they? Within the legalese and small print, there’s a clause that, if Barcelona doesn’t get their act together by Sunday, will not only allow Gundogan to depart but will also ensure he pockets a full year’s salary. Quite a deal, isn’t it? With figures dancing to the tune of £8.6m per season on his two-year contract, it surely would make for a lucrative exit.

Barcelona’s Registration Woes

The tale grows more complicated. With only 13 players registered for the LaLiga opener, there are familiar names hovering on the exit door, Ousmane Dembele and Franck Kessie to name a couple. The former, with a hefty price tag of £97m attached to his name, looks to be Paris bound, while Kessie might just find himself amidst the desert sands of Saudi Arabia.

Joan Laporta, Barcelona’s president, according to Forbes, has his hopes pinned on these sales. His plans also include shedding a portion of Barca Studios to a German investment firm. Cash flow, or rather, the lack of it, seems to be the perennial thorn in the side for the Spanish outfit. Memories from last season echo the same narrative.

Gundogan: The Dreamer in the Midst

For Gundogan, Barcelona was the stuff dreams are made of. A new chapter after an illustrious spell at Manchester City where he was instrumental in Pep Guardiola’s side seizing the Premier League, Champions League, and the FA Cup.

Reflecting on his move, Gundogan remarked, “The first moment we talked, I just felt it was right to come here. Xavi made his ideas clear. It’s a familiar style, reminiscent of Man City – the Guardiola, Xavi philosophy.”

A Tale of Two Cities

Manchester saw Gundogan’s rise, while Barcelona might just witness a fleeting moment. As Sunday looms, all eyes are on the Nou Camp. Will the registration go through or will Barcelona rue a missed chance? Only time will tell.