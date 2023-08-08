Wolves Eye West Ham’s Reliable Cresswell

Amidst the summer transfer window whispers, one name emerges as a topic of intense discussion in the Midlands: Aaron Cresswell. As Wolves actively pursue him, they may be on the brink of bringing the West Ham stalwart to Molineux, but at what cost?

A Deal in the Balance

The story so far: Wolves have shown their intentions with an opening bid of £2.5 million. But as reported by Football Insider, West Ham, not eager to let go of their long-serving left-back, have set their sights on a £4 million valuation.

With Wolves having already tightened their belts, evidenced by the sales of significant players like Ruben Neves, Raul Jimenez, and Nathan Collins, it becomes clear that they might need to dig just a bit deeper – approximately £1.5 million deeper – to secure Cresswell’s signature.

Depth and Experience

But why are Wolves so keen on Cresswell, especially with talents like Jonny Otto, Rayan Ait-Nouri, and Hugo Bueno already in the fray? Well, the credentials speak for themselves.

Cresswell’s impressive tally reads: 38 appearances, over 2800 minutes on the pitch, and three assists in the 2022-23 season. Moreover, his commitment to West Ham since 2014 has seen him register 331 appearances, 283 of which were in the Premier League.

Despite West Ham’s acquisition of Emerson Palmieri in 2022, Cresswell remained a first-choice for David Moyes, even playing a pivotal role in the club’s Europa Conference League victory. With just under 12 months left in his contract at the London Stadium, it’s clear why Wolves might view him as a valuable addition.

Financial Strains and Future Aspirations

However, the question remains: can Wolves, grappling with financial concerns, push the boat out to land him? Even as they have sold a myriad of stars this summer, they’ve added only Matt Doherty (a free transfer) to their ranks.

Wolves’ next campaign begins with a challenging fixture against Manchester United on 14 August. If they’re looking to build upon their 13th place finish from the 2022-23 season, injecting experienced Premier League quality like Cresswell might just be the answer.

But with the clock ticking and the price tag set, only time will reveal if Cresswell trades claret and blue for the golden and black of Wolves.