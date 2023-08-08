Report: West Ham Close In On Bournemouth’s Star Forward

West Ham’s Search for a Striker: Eyes on Solanke

The Solanke Appeal

As the Premier League’s 2023-24 curtain raiser beckons, West Ham’s quest for bolstering their frontline has led them to AFC Bournemouth’s star striker, Dominic Solanke. The Hammers, keen on reinforcing their offensive options, are believed to have identified Solanke as a pivotal target, especially with the exit of Gianluca Scamacca to Atalanta in recent developments.

While it’s no secret that there’s been a measure of discord between West Ham’s new director of football, Tim Steidten, and gaffer David Moyes over recruitment strategies, it appears there’s unanimity in their aspiration to secure Solanke.

Financial Hurdles & Previous Forays

Yet, the path to Solanke’s acquisition is fraught with challenges. According to Fpptball Insider finding common ground on a transfer fee for the 25-year-old might prove elusive between West Ham and AFC Bournemouth. This comes as a revelation, given that the Irons recently sealed a lucrative deal, pocketing a British-record sum from Arsenal for their captain, Declan Rice.

It’s worth noting the Hammers’ recent negotiations for Southampton’s skipper, James Ward-Prowse, which despite multiple attempts, haven’t borne fruit.

Solanke’s Journey & Credentials

Solanke’s trajectory has been noteworthy. From his Chelsea youth days to a stint at Liverpool – a move that came without a price tag in 2017 – the forward’s career has had its moments. Despite limited senior appearances at Anfield, Solanke’s switch to Bournemouth for a speculated £19 million in 2019 marked a turnaround. His prolific spell in the Championship, with 30 goals in 49 outings across competitions, is a testament to his calibre. The subsequent season witnessed him contributing seven goals and assists apiece, helping the Cherries retain their Premier League status.

As fate would have it, West Ham are set to face Bournemouth and potentially their transfer target, Solanke, in their Premier League opener on 12 August. With the club’s leading scorer from last season, 33-year-old Michail Antonio, netting 14 goals, it’s evident why the Hammers are keen on someone of Solanke’s profile.