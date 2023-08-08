Report: Everton Lead Chase for Chelsea Defender

Everton Head The Pack for Chelsea’s Chalobah

Chalobah’s Rising Stock

Amidst the bustling transfer window, Chelsea defender Trevoh Chalobah has emerged as a coveted asset, attracting attention from several Premier League outfits. Everton, having showcased proactive movements this window, are front runners in the quest to secure the versatile 24-year-old.

Changing Tides at Stamford Bridge

Developments at Chelsea seem to hint towards a change in Chalobah’s stature. The recent commitment to Levi Colwill and the inclusion of Monaco’s Axel Disasi in their roster imply a potential shift in the defensive pecking order. These factors, as reported by Football Insider, could potentially hasten Chalobah’s departure from Stamford Bridge.

While Everton stand primed to make their move, West Ham and Crystal Palace are not far behind, both exhibiting keen interest in Chalobah. However, the competition isn’t limited to English shores. Top European clubs have set their sights on the former England Under-21 international. A noteworthy mention would be Inter Milan, who have been persistent in their approach for Chalobah, emphasised by the defender’s visit to Milan last summer.

Chelsea’s Stance

Having extended his contract until June 2028, Chalobah’s association with Chelsea has been significant. Yet, the inclination to cash in on the academy graduate has become apparent, especially considering his leadership role during the Blues’ pre-season in the United States. The prospective arrival of Disasi and Colwill to Chelsea’s core defensive unit, combined with Wesley Fofana’s injury, only adds more weight to this argument.

A Glance at Chalobah’s Chelsea Journey

The defender’s journey with the Blues has been peppered with consistent performances, racking up 34 appearances last season and totalling 63 since his integration into the first team. Loan spells at places like Lorient, Ipswich, and Huddersfield have further shaped his career. Notably, Chalobah’s adaptability has stood out, with him proving his mettle as a centre-back, right-back, and even in a defensive midfield role.