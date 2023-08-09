Aston Villa’s Transfer Strategy: Quality Over Quantity

The Villains’ Summer Transfer Window Analysis

The Villains have picked their spots this summer, targeting quality over quantity in contrast to previous windows under the likes of Steven Gerrard and Dean Smith.

Key Arrivals

Youri Tielemans, Pau Torres, and Mousa Diaby have arrived, while Wesley and Marvelous Nakamba have departed. Let’s get to grading the ins and outs, and see what else they might need to do before the window shuts on August 31st.

Villa began their off-season with a bang, grabbing Tielemans on a Bosman transfer after his Leicester contract expired. He’s had a difficult couple of seasons, struggling to produce his best form, but there’s absolutely no doubting his quality. On a free transfer, it’s an outstanding signing for the Midlands club.

Torres is someone Unai Emery knows very well from their time together at Villarreal. £31.5mil is no small amount, but when you consider that Tottenham were being quoted almost double that last summer it suggests that Villa have gotten themselves a bargain for a Spanish international in his prime.

If there were any doubts about how ambitious the club were, and how convinced they were by Emery’s management, seeing them smash their club transfer record to bring in Mousa Diaby should put those doubts to bed. £52mil is a huge fee, but the French winger is an exceptional talent and it’s not long ago that Newcastle were being quoted £70-80mil for him.

All things considered, Villa have found real value and secured their primary targets with minimal fuss.

Incomings Grade – A

Key Departures

Nakamba and Wesley have left for undisclosed fees. They were mistakes from the Dean Smith era and the club have lost significant money on the pair, particularly on Wesley. But being willing to take big hits on failures is part of the process of learning from them, and it appears that Villa, with Monchi and Emery at the forefront, are operating in a much smarter manner these days.

There are still a couple of players at the club, most notably Phil Coutinho, that they are desperate to move on. Perhaps a call to former manager Steven Gerrard might be in order to see if he would like to bring the Brazilian to Saudi Arabia.

Outgoings Grade – C

What’s Next for Villa?

So what do they have left to do? Well in truth, not much. They are pretty well stocked in most areas. They could use an upgrade on their backup goalkeeper position, and it would be no harm to add another striker. Potentially a penalty box poacher type to contrast the likes of Watkins and Duran. But the only definite need in the squad right now appears to be some cover at right-back. With Ashley Young having been released, Villa could use someone to act as a backup for, or even provide competition to, Matty Cash.