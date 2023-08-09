Bournemouth’s Transfer Strategy: Grading the Ins and Outs

Bournemouth’s Summer Transfer Window: A Comprehensive Review

The Cherries have had a very busy summer so far, beginning with the decision to change manager and move on from Gary O’Neill. Andoni Iraola was the best manager available to them and they made the brave decision to move on from the man who kept them up in favour of a manager they believe raises the ceiling of the club.

New Arrivals

Justin Kluivert and Milos Kerkez are the new permanent arrivals, while Ionut Radu joins on loan from Inter Milan. They also converted Hamed Traore’s loan into a permanent deal after his arrival in January. The club also signed Romain Faivre from Lyon and immediately loaned him to sister club Lorient.

Departures

Jordan Zemura, Ben Pearson, and Siriki Dembele all moved on, but the biggest loss without question was Jefferson Lerma. The Colombian ball winner moved to Crystal Palace when his contract expired at the end of June.

Grading the Transfers

Let’s get to grading the ins and outs, and see what else they might need to do before the window shuts on August 31st.

Kluivert’s Potential

Kluivert is a gamble, even at the affordable price of £9.5mil. Since leaving Ajax in 2018 he has played for four clubs and failed to make a real impact at any of them. His time at Roma was a massive disappointment and loans to RB Leipzig, Nice and Valencia have not gone as hoped. This might be his last chance to live up to his potential.

Kerkez’s Promise

Kerkez is a fantastic signing. He is one of the best young left-backs in Europe and represents a big upgrade in that position for Bournemouth. To get him for such a good price is excellent business and he should return a huge profit in years to come.

Radu’s Role

Radu will provide stiff competition for Neto in goal, and with an option to buy included in the deal could well turn out to be the long-term solution for the Cherries.

Incomings Grade B

Outgoings Analysis

Selling Pearson and Dembele made sense as neither had shown themselves to be of Premier League standard, but the departures of Zemura and particularly Lerma will sting. Especially given they received no fee for either.

Outgoings Grade D

What’s Next for Bournemouth?

So what do they have left to do? First things first, they need a right back. There are very few Premier League clubs with as big a weakpoint in their likely starting 11s as Bournemouth have at right back. Neither Adam Smith nor Ryan Fredericks are up to the required mark and it is imperative that Bournemouth address the issue before the window closes.

They could also use more help in midfield. Ideally, they could use two midfielders. A ball winner and a playmaker type. A move for Alex Scott of Bristol seems to be progressing but it’s moving at a snails pace. After a deal for Gaetano Castrovilli fell through after a failed medical, the club might need to push harder to complete the Scott deal. The second midfield need is a ballwinner to replace Lerma. After that, they probably have enough to move forward with.