Tottenham’s Double Signing: Van de Ven and Veliz Seal the Deal

Tottenham’s Transfer Window: Van de Ven and Veliz Join the Ranks

In a move that has caught the attention of football enthusiasts across the UK, Tottenham Hotspur has secured the signatures of two promising young talents: Micky van de Ven from the Netherlands and Alejo Veliz from Argentina.

Van de Ven: From Wolfsburg to White Hart Lane

Micky van de Ven, the 22-year-old Dutch sensation, has made his switch from Bundesliga side Wolfsburg. The initial deal is set at a staggering 40m euros (£34m), with potential add-ons that could see the fee rise to an impressive 50m euros (£43m).

Having donned the captain’s armband for the Netherlands Under-21s in the recent European Championship, van de Ven’s leadership qualities are evident. With 33 appearances in the Bundesliga last season, the young defender has proven his mettle in top-tier football. Originally a product of Dutch side Volendam, he made the move to Wolfsburg in 2021 for a modest £3m. While primarily known for his skills as a left-sided centre-back, van de Ven showcased his versatility last season, taking on the role of left-back in six out of his 36 appearances.

There’s a buzz around White Hart Lane, with fans eagerly anticipating his potential inclusion in the squad for the upcoming pre-season friendly against Barcelona.

Veliz: Argentina’s Rising Star

Alejo Veliz, the 19-year-old forward, has also made his way to Tottenham from Rosario Central. The deal, which is subject to a work permit, is reported to be around £13m. Since his first-team debut in July 2021, Veliz has made a mark in the Argentine Primera Division, boasting 62 appearances and an impressive tally of 19 goals.

On the international front, Veliz has represented Argentina at the U20 level, earning nine caps and scoring three times. His prowess was on display at both the Under-20 World Cup and the South American Under-20 Championship in 2023.

Looking Ahead

These signings mark Tottenham’s continued ambition in the transfer market, following the arrivals of James Maddison, Guglielmo Vicario, and Manor Solomon earlier this summer. With the Premier League season on the horizon, Spurs are set to face Brentford in their opening match.