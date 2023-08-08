Injury Setback for Man Utd’s Mega Money Signing: Hojlund’s Return Date

Manchester United’s New Starlet Faces Setback: The Hojlund Injury Saga

In the ever-evolving world of football, Manchester United’s latest acquisition, Rasmus Hojlund, finds himself sidelined just as the ink dries on his contract. The Old Trafford faithful were buzzing with excitement following the announcement of Hojlund’s signing from Serie A giants, Atalanta. However, the anticipation has been momentarily dampened.

A Stellar Signing

The transfer window saw the Red Devils part with a whopping £72m to secure the services of Hojlund. The young striker, after a sensational season both at the club and international level, has been earmarked as the future spearhead of United’s attack under the guidance of Erik ten Hag.

The Injury Woe

Yet, the Theatre of Dreams will have to hold onto their collective breath a tad longer. The club’s recent statement shed light on Hojlund’s predicament, “A minor setback during his pre-season with Atalanta means we might have to wait a few more weeks to see Rasmus lace up for us. His recovery is on track, and knowing his passion, he’ll be raring to step onto the pitch.”

Hojlund’s Dream Move

In a heart-to-heart with the club’s official portal, Hojlund couldn’t hide his elation about the move. “The Premier League’s competitiveness is unparalleled. Donning the Manchester United jersey has been a childhood dream. These factors were pivotal in my decision to embark on this journey. I’m eager to begin and make my mark.”

Profile

Højlund’s professional journey took off with Copenhagen’s youth academy. He made his first-team debut for the club at a tender age of 17 in October 2020. During the 2021-22 season, he showcased his potential in European competitions, netting five goals in the UEFA Europa Conference League. January 2022 saw Højlund make a move to the Austrian Bundesliga, joining Sturm Graz for a reported fee of €1.8 million. His time there was marked by an impressive tally of 12 goals in 21 appearances across two seasons.

Højlund’s rising stock in European football caught the attention of Serie A side Atalanta, who secured his services for €17 million in August 2022. Despite starting as a substitute, Højlund quickly established himself in the squad, especially with a string of four goals in four consecutive games by January 2023.

International Career

Højlund’s international journey with Denmark began in September 2022, facing off against Croatia and France in the UEFA Nations League. His prowess was further highlighted when he scored a hat-trick against Finland during the UEFA Euro 2024 qualifying in March 2023.

Career Statistics (As of 4 June 2023)