West Ham’s Ambitious Double Deal: Maguire and McTominay in Sight

Inside Track: Maguire’s Potential Move to West Ham

In the ever-evolving world of football transfers, it’s the whispers behind closed doors that often hold the most weight. The latest from the corridors of power suggests a significant shift in the Premier League landscape.

Maguire’s West Ham Switch: The Details

West Ham United, under the guidance of David Moyes, are reportedly on the cusp of a major coup. The East London outfit is believed to be in the final stages of negotiations with Manchester United for the services of Harry Maguire. The 30-year-old centre-back, who has been on Moyes’ radar for some time, could soon be making his way to the London Stadium.

Initial discussions revolved around a £37 million valuation, a figure that has seen a slight increase from the original £30 million bid that Manchester United deemed insufficient. While the exact figure remains under wraps, it’s understood that both clubs are nearing an agreement in the ballpark of £40 million.

Navigating the Wage Challenge

Maguire’s remuneration at Old Trafford is substantial, a potential stumbling block for many clubs. However, the Hammers are confident in their ability to structure a deal that would be appealing to the former United captain, ensuring his transition to East London is smooth.

McTominay and Other Potential Deals

While Maguire’s potential transfer is stealing the headlines, West Ham’s ambition doesn’t stop there. Scott McTominay is another name linked with a move to the Hammers, although that deal is still in its infancy. As Manchester United’s manager, Erik ten Hag, reshapes his squad for the upcoming season, both Maguire and McTominay are viewed as assets that could be offloaded.

A Busy Window for the Hammers

West Ham’s transfer activity is buzzing, with the club also finalising terms for Edson Alvarez. Maguire, who has donned the United jersey 175 times since his £80 million move from Leicester City, could soon add to the Hammers’ defensive ranks. His tenure at Old Trafford saw him lift the League Cup, a testament to his quality and experience.

Elsewhere in the Transfer Market

In a side note, Wolverhampton Wanderers have their sights set on Aaron Cresswell. A slight increase in their initial offer, by around £1.5 million, might just seal the deal.