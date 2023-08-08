Olise’s £35M Clause: Man City or Chelsea – Who’ll Win the Race?

Man City Eyes Crystal Palace’s Michael Olise Amidst Contract Tensions

In the ever-evolving world of football transfers, Manchester City seems set to make a significant move. The reigning Premier League champions are reportedly eyeing Crystal Palace’s prodigious winger, Michael Olise, as the summer window draws to a close.

Olise’s Rising Stock

Since his £8 million move from Reading in 2021, Olise’s reputation has soared. The young winger registered an impressive two goals and 11 assists in 40 outings last season. Such performances didn’t go unnoticed, earning him the coveted Palace Players’ Player of the Season award.

Crystal Palace’s Attempt to Retain Their Star

In a bid to secure their star player’s future, Palace insiders hinted at a proposed £100,000-a-week+ contract extension for Olise. However, the situation might be more complex than it appears. A £35 million release clause in Olise’s current agreement, which runs until June 2026, could see the Eagles in a precarious position.

Elite Clubs on the Prowl

While Manchester City’s interest is evident, they aren’t the only top-tier club in the hunt. Chelsea, too, has shown concrete interest in the France Under-21 international, as revealed last month. With Riyad Mahrez’s departure to Al-Ahli, Olise is viewed as an ideal replacement to fill the void at the Etihad Stadium.

Roy Hodgson Weighs In

The situation has even prompted comments from Palace’s gaffer, Roy Hodgson. Speaking to Sky Sports, Hodgson candidly remarked that the decision now rests with Olise, especially if elite clubs table significant offers. The veteran manager conceded that the transfer saga is now “totally out of my hands”.

What Lies Ahead?

As Crystal Palace gears up to face Sheffield United in their Premier League opener, the focus will undoubtedly be on Olise. Whether he stays or departs, the young winger’s future looks bright.