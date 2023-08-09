West Ham’s Pursuit of Ward-Prowse: A £32m Question Mark

West Ham’s bustling summer of potential new faces, exhilarating deals, and the occasional letdown has put them in the limelight once again. This time, the focus is on the Southampton captain, James Ward-Prowse.

The Saga Continues

The winds of change might be blowing over the Premier League as the Hammers eye a solid catch. They’ve had their fair share of back and forth with the Saints, but things seem to be accelerating. Southampton, firm in their resolve, has thwarted numerous advances so far. But like in any great narrative, persistence might just pay off.

David Moyes, the maestro behind the scenes at West Ham, made an ambitious bid for the talented England international. After seeing a £25 million bid dismissed, the Europa Conference League champions retorted with a heightened offer: £27 million and an additional £3 million dangling as add-ons.

A Deal in the Making?

Though the Athletic has reported on this developing story, the curtain hasn’t yet fallen. Conversations intensified on a certain Tuesday afternoon. The mood? Positive but cautious. All stakeholders are united in the goal of wrapping up this deal come weekend. The magic number? A cool £32 million.

In light of these events, the forthcoming Championship face-off with Norwich might bear additional weight for Ward-Prowse. Could it be his swan song in the red and white?

Rumours and Whispers

With Ward-Prowse missing from the squad against Gillingham, and the Saints tasting a bitter 3-1 defeat, speculations are rife. Not to forget, another notable absentee was Liverpool’s radar, Romeo Lavia.

West Ham’s ambitions don’t stop there. The grapevine is buzzing with news of Moyes’ interest in a double swoop from his old stomping ground, Manchester United. The names? Harry Maguire and Scott McTominay. Though, as per Mail Sport, West Ham’s budget might still be a tad shy of the Red Devil’s expectations.

There’s also a whisper about a potential interest in Fulham’s Joao Palhinha, though his health and hefty price tag might make this a hard sell. Moreover, with a certain admiration for Monaco’s Youssouf Fofana, the choices and decisions ahead are nothing short of intriguing.

The Journey of Ward-Prowse

At the heart of this unfolding tale is James Ward-Prowse. Southampton hasn’t just been a club for him; it’s home. Having donned the red and white for his entire professional tenure, his journey at St. Mary’s has been nothing short of inspirational. A remarkable 410 games, 55 goals, and 54 assists – numbers that do justice to his commitment.

Looking Forward

Unrest, ambition, and strategy – that’s what West Ham seems to be made of this transfer season. Having pocketed a whopping £105 million from Declan Rice’s departure and settling on a £34 million deal for Ajax’s Edson Alvarez, it’s clear that Moyes is ready to reshuffle his deck.

Whether Ward-Prowse will be the ace in Moyes’ pack, only time will tell. But one thing’s for sure; the Hammers are determined to make their mark.