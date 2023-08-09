Brentford’s Ambitious Move for Serie A Winger

The Pursuit of Nico Gonzalez

Brentford seems set on making their intentions clear. They’ve tabled a rather impressive £26 million bid for Fiorentina’s Argentine gem, Nico Gonzalez.

The 25-year-old winger had an influential role with the Viola last season, netting 14 times and setting up another five. Not bad for a player who, just a year ago, moved to Florence from VfB Stuttgart for a sum in the neighbourhood of €24.5m.

But what’s truly captivating is the context. Gonzalez had to sit out the 2022 World Cup due to injury. Imagine what his stats might have looked like if he was match-fit throughout!

The State of Play at Fiorentina

“Change” seems to be the buzzword at the Stadio Artemio Franchi. The Serie A outfit appears to be overhauling their attack. With news floating about Arthur Cabral setting his sights on Benfica, and Luka Jovic and Christian Kouame touted for a move, Gonzalez’s potential departure aligns with this narrative.

This isn’t just about outgoings though. There’s incoming traffic. Fiorentina seem to be nearing deals with Lucas Beltran of River Plate fame and M’Bala Nzola from Spezia. A rejuvenation, or perhaps, a recalibration is underway.

Brentford’s Broader Vision

The Bees are buzzing, to put it mildly. Not only are they after Gonzalez, but they’re also keeping their tabs on Nottingham Forest’s Brennan Johnson. Although, it’s worth noting that Tottenham seem to be leading that particular race.

But perhaps the most significant indicator of Brentford’s ambition is their agreement with Arsenal for the £30m acquisition of goalkeeper David Raya. The Spanish shot-stopper is set to have his medical this week. If everything goes smoothly, the Bees will unveil him, having penned a deal that’ll see him at the club till 2028.

Raya’s expected arrival has its own tale. The goalie has green-lighted personal terms with the Gunners and seems all set to be Mikel Arteta’s new addition. With such assertive moves, it’s clear Brentford’s aspirations extend well beyond just staying up.

As reported by the Athletic, the summer transfer window has been nothing short of enthralling. Clubs like Brentford are not just participants; they’re looking to be key players. Whether they secure Gonzalez or not, one thing’s for certain: The Premier League should watch out for the Bees. They mean business.