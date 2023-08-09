Wednesday, August 9, 2023
Kane's Departure Looms as Bayern Munich Make Fresh Offer

Kane’s Departure Looms as Bayern Munich Make Fresh Offer

By Ahmed Khan
Photo: IMAGO

Kane’s Future at Spurs: A New Chapter Approaches

The Saga Continues

The world of football never ceases to astonish, and the future of Spurs’ talismanic striker, Harry Kane, is an ever-twisting tale that offers intrigue and drama in equal measure. An emotional rollercoaster for Spurs fans, Kane’s fate seems to be drawing to a head reveal The Times.

Bayern Munich has indicated they are willing to increase their offer for the England forward to €110 million (£94.5 million). Eager to conclude the signing this week, Spurs hold their cards close to their chest, setting their eyes on a £100 million price tag, with the bulk of the payment upfront. Bayern’s last bid, of £73 million rising to £86 million (€100 million), was swiftly rebuffed.

Spurs’ Summer Spending Spree

It’s not just Kane’s fate at stake here; Tottenham’s transfer strategy lies in a delicate balance. Having splashed about £154 million this summer, they seem keen to invest in Gift Orban, the 21-year-old Gent forward who would back Richarlison, Tottenham’s Brazilian lead on the frontline in Kane’s absence.

The team is expected to sign three players this month, including a centre back and midfielder, and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg could be on his way to Atletico Madrid.

Defensive Restructuring

Meanwhile, Tottenham’s interest in Perr Schuurs heats up. Spurs completed the signing of Micky van de Ven for £34 million from Wolfsburg, eyeing a second Dutch defender. Torino’s valuation of Schuurs at £28 million stirs interest. The 23-year-old right-footed player boasts four years at Ajax and Torino, playing as a left-sided centre back.

The ongoing attempts to sell Joe Rodon, Davinson Sanchez, and Japhet Tanganga present a challenge, while Eric Dier’s contract enters its final year. Cristian Romero is expected to partner Van de Ven, costing up to £43 million including add-ons.

New Blood at Spurs

Tottenham’s recruitment drive doesn’t stop there. With Alejo Véliz, the Argentina Under-20 forward, signed from Rosario Central for £13 million (subject to a work permit), and the loans of Dejan Kulusevski and Pedro Porro converted into permanent signings, Spurs mean business this summer.

This all paints a picture of Spurs in transition, looking to a future possibly without Kane, yet building an exciting prospect for fans. One can only wait and watch as the thrilling saga continues to unfold.

