Harry Maguire’s Possible Shift to Everton Gains Traction

Manchester United’s Transfer Tango: Harry Maguire and a Midfielder Shuffle

Maguire’s Future at Old Trafford

With the summer sun casting a shadow on the future of the defensive lines at Old Trafford, the fate of Manchester United’s Harry Maguire has become a tantalising game of chess within the transfer market. Maguire, stripped of the captaincy by boss Erik ten Hag earlier in the season and found himself behind the likes of Lisandro Martinez, Raphael Varane, Victor Lindelof and Luke Shaw, seems destined for a change of scenery.

A Bid, a Rejection and an Improved Offer

West Ham has been the first to seize the opportunity, with one bid already brushed aside. Yet, the East London side’s appetite has not been dampened, returning with an improved offer, a tempting £30 million. Manager David Moyes, enjoying the financial infusion from Declan Rice’s sale, now eyes the addition of a new midfield dynamo as well.

Everton’s Interest in Maguire

But the waters are far from still; Everton’s weighing a move, with the possibility of uniting Maguire with his England teammate Jordan Pickford. A partnership that rings with Pickford’s earlier statements to EnglandFootball.com:

“Harry is one of my best mates in football and I have played with him throughout my England career so far.”

He also added, during the World Cup:

“Myself and Harry have a great relationship. The majority of my caps have been with Harry playing in front of me and we work really well together. Our defensive record with Harry playing there is really good as well and he is in a very good moment.”

Midfielder Swap: Onana to United?

But it’s not just the defenders in Manchester United’s transfer whirlpool. The Red Devils have set their eyes on Everton midfielder Amadou Onana. The Belgium international’s impressive run at Goodison Park, following a move from Lille, has not gone unnoticed.

Old Trafford’s Exit: Six More to Follow?

With a further six first-team squad exits expected, including Dean Henderson, Eric Bailly, Fred and Donny van de Beek, and well-documented interest in Maguire and Scott McTominay, the east London club must tantalise the United chiefs with acceptable offers.

A central midfielder and central defender will be on the cards for United, should the desired sales materialise.

As reported by Daily Mirror, the tango in Manchester United’s transfers continues, with Maguire’s fate at its core. The next move awaits, the dance floor open for yet more twists and turns.