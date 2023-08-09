Manchester United’s Turnaround Star: Aaron Wan-Bissaka

A Remarkable Transformation

At the heart of Old Trafford, a revival has taken place under the watchful eye of Erik ten Hag. The story of transformation? None other than right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka reveal The Daily Mail.

A New Contract Looms

As Manchester United’s performance on the pitch soared, so did Wan-Bissaka’s role within the team. After a remarkable turnaround, the club is set to begin formal discussions with Wan-Bissaka’s representatives over a new contract, scheduled to commence after the current transfer window closes.

His existing contract, set to expire next summer, does have an option to extend for another 12 months. Nevertheless, United’s decision is clear: they intend to enhance the 25-year-old’s deal, including a notable increase on his £100,000-per-week wages.

From the Sidelines to Centre Stage

Wan-Bissaka’s journey last term was one filled with intrigue. A peripheral figure during the initial phase of Ten Hag’s reign, he even found himself on the brink of a sale, with Crystal Palace leading the charge to re-sign him.

But the winds changed direction, and Wan-Bissaka emerged as a key player for Ten Hag during the victorious EFL Cup campaign and the successful Champions League qualification.

“And a new deal for the defender would seal Wan-Bissaka’s return to prominence at United,” resonates throughout the halls of Manchester United, marking a new era of confidence for both the player and the club.