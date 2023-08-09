Turner Swaps Arsenal for Forest in Search of New Beginnings

A New Home for Turner

In a swirl of signings and whispers, Nottingham Forest’s latest acquisition sends ripples throughout football circles. The American eagle lands in the heart of the Midlands – Matt Turner, USA’s top goalkeeping sensation, now proudly dons the iconic Forest jersey.

Having charted 32 appearances for the Stars and Stripes, Turner’s transatlantic journey from Arsenal on a generous four-year term speaks of a story laced with aspirations and a quest for a new dawn. The tale gets even more intriguing when one recognises his fleeting summer stint with Arsenal, post his shift from New England Revolution in 2022.

Always a Gunner, but…

Despite the emblazoned Arsenal crest, Turner’s stint at Emirates had its own set of shackles. Always in the colossal shadow of the number one spot held by Aaron Ramsdale, he was afforded a meagre seven outings for the Gunners in the past season.

Yet his words shimmer with optimism about the shift to the Midlands: “It feels great to be here. It’s a great challenge and a great step in my career,” he expressed. The allure of Forest, combined with personal aspirations, made the switch all the more enticing. “When I heard that there was interest to bring me here, it just felt right for my family… It’s felt right from the start and I’m happy it’s got done.”

The Glittering American

The American’s prowess was highlighted during the Gold Cup, underlining his esteemed position as USA’s first-choice goalkeeper. Yet, with Arsenal’s eyes possibly set on Brentford’s David Raya, Turner’s moments under the Arsenal spotlight seemed potentially dimmed.

Recalling the recent feat against Manchester City in the Community Shield, Turner adorned the bench, yet again highlighting his peripheral role at Arsenal.

However, the Arsenal board’s sentiment remains gracious. Edu, the sporting director, states: “On behalf of everyone at the club, we would like to thank Matt for his contribution to Arsenal and wish him and his family all the best in their new chapter.” Edu’s words underline the importance of Turner finding consistent playtime, making Nottingham Forest an apt destination.

Forest’s Premier Ambitions

Turner isn’t the sole summer catch for Forest. He’s the fourth, joining ranks with Chris Wood, Ola Aina, and Anthony Elanga. What’s more tantalising? Forest’s 2023-24 Premier League journey begins against none other than… Arsenal, on 12 August.

To add another layer to this goalkeeping tapestry, last season, the City Ground saw the likes of Manchester United’s Dean Henderson and PSG’s Keylor Navas guard their net, on loan stints. With both now back at their homes, whispers still hint at Henderson being on manager Steve Cooper’s radar.

In the end, as the seasons change and the pines of Nottingham whisper tales of old and new, Matt Turner’s journey with Forest begins. With ambitions high and dreams vast, it’s more than just a signing; it’s a statement.