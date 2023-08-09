Wolves Pursuit of Aaron Cresswell Heats Up

Wolves Eye Premier League Veteran Aaron Cresswell

Wolves are on the cusp of completing a significant signing in this transfer window. The club has identified West Ham’s experienced left-back Aaron Cresswell as a vital piece in the puzzle for the upcoming season.

Cresswell’s Transfer Saga

The Price Tag

Sources have told Football Insider that Aaron Cresswell’s transfer to Wolves has become a complex affair. West Ham is holding out for a £4 million fee, but Wolves initially made a £2.5 million offer. However, the Midlands club is eager to enhance their bid and close this deal.

Managerial Changes at Molineux

Wolves’ keen interest in Cresswell remains undeterred by the recent managerial shift. The Spaniard, Julen Lopetegui, was confirmed to have left Molineux, agitated by the inadequate transfer support this summer. Several star players have moved on, and Cresswell is seen as an essential part of the rebuilding process.

Squad Developments

Last season’s squad saw departures like Ruben Neves, Nathan Collins and Raul Jimenez, with only Matt Doherty added. This makes Cresswell’s signing, with his extensive top-flight experience, paramount to Wolves, who anticipate a challenging campaign.

Cresswell’s Premier League Journey

A Glance at His West Ham Career

The former England international, a consistent performer in the Premier League, might be shown the exit door at West Ham. A source close to the matter has revealed that the Irons are looking for a new left-back, even if Cresswell’s move doesn’t materialise this summer.

Cresswell, under contract at the London Stadium until June 2024, has been a valuable player for West Ham. During the 2022-23 campaign, he made 38 appearances, racking up more than 2800 minutes and three assists. Since joining from Ipswich in 2014, he’s amassed 331 appearances for the Hammers, with 283 of those outings in the Premier League.

Looking Forward to Wolves

Wolves, after finishing 13th in the 2022-23 season, are ready to kick off the new season against Man United next Monday, on the 14th of August. Cresswell’s transfer could be crucial to set a positive tone.

Gary O’Neil is expected to take over the Molineux reins after his summer sacking at Bournemouth. His guidance, paired with Cresswell’s expertise, could be the perfect formula for Wolves to climb the Premier League table.