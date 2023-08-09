From Anfield to Istanbul: A Turkish Tale

Oxlade-Chamberlain’s Next Chapter: A Turkish Tale

A New Beginning in Istanbul

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, the former Liverpool dynamo, appears poised to embark on a new adventure, with all signs pointing towards Besiktas as his next professional home. Word has it that the 29-year-old, fresh off his Liverpool tenure, is currently in Istanbul wrapping up the details of this anticipated move. As reported by TALK SPORT

Turning Down Domestic Offers

Despite garnering interest from Premier League side Brentford and an undisclosed team from the Saudi Pro League, the English international seems to have set his sights on the allure of Turkish football. With 35 caps under his belt for the Three Lions, this switch presents a golden chance for Oxlade-Chamberlain to add more silverware to his trophy cabinet.

Oxlade-Chamberlain’s journey at Anfield witnessed its own ups and downs. After making an impactful 43 appearances and netting eight goals during Liverpool’s triumphant 2019-20 Premier League campaign, his prominence waned. Despite starting 25 matches in that memorable season, the ensuing years saw him making just 24 starts in total. Reduced to a substitute role for a significant chunk of his final season, the Portsmouth native seems ready for a fresh start.

Besiktas Aims & Ambitions

Upon sealing the deal, the dynamic midfielder might play a pivotal role in Besiktas’ quest for a spot in the Europa Conference League. The team is also gearing up for their league opener against Fatih Karagumruk, which presents another immediate challenge for the Englishman.

Anfield Exodus: The Midfield Mass Departure

It’s noteworthy that Oxlade-Chamberlain isn’t the only Liverpool midfielder seeking pastures new this summer. Naby Keita and James Milner have respectively bid adieu, joining Werder Bremen and Brighton. Furthermore, Liverpool’s influential captain, Jordan Henderson, along with the formidable Fabinho, have inked deals in Saudi Arabia.