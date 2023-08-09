Manchester United’s Quest for Nice’s Jean-Clair Todibo

The Red Devils’ Desire

The rumour mill has been spinning fast, and Manchester United appears to be on the hunt again. This time, they’re casting their gaze towards the south of France. The English giants are reportedly keen to acquire the services of OGC Nice’s Jean-Clair Todibo. And why not? The French central defender’s stock has been rising, and his skills could bolster the Red Devils’ backline, especially if they part ways with Harry Maguire. As Manchester United seems to be considering their options, it’s evident that Todibo is at the top of their wishlist.

“Manchester United has asked OGC Nice for the conditions for the arrival of Jean-Clair Todibo during the transfer window. The signing of the French central defender is a priority for the English management in the event of the departure of Harry Maguire this summer,” reported by RMC Sport.

Is Maguire’s Manchester Stint Coming to an End?

It feels like only yesterday when the headlines were abuzz with Manchester United’s record acquisition of Harry Maguire for a cool €87 million. But now, Maguire seems to be on the brink of an exit. The English centre-back, who was once the talk of Old Trafford, doesn’t appear to be in the future plans of manager Erik ten Hag. To add to the mix, West Ham United is also showing interest in snapping him up.

Could it be that Todibo, who has also attracted attention from the likes of Juventus, is being eyed as Maguire’s successor? It certainly seems so.

Todibo: A Rising Star in the Riviera

However, when we shift our attention to Nice, it’s clear that Todibo is considered a valuable asset. He isn’t just another player but an essential part of the team. His journey, from starting his career in Toulouse, to stints in Barcelona, Schalke 04, and Benfica Lisbon, and then becoming an integral figure in Nice’s setup, speaks volumes of his abilities.

Florent Ghisolfi, the sports director of the Côte d’Azur, had this to say: “If all the parties can find themselves in a transfer, it can be done. But today, we want to keep them. We are in presence of two players and entourages very well in Nice and very respectful of the institution, which is increasingly strong and respected by other clubs. If we can keep them, we will keep them.”

A Future in the Blues?

Todibo’s reputation isn’t just limited to club football. After gaining recognition in Ligue 1, he caught the eyes of Didier Deschamps, the French national team coach. Though he didn’t get a chance to showcase his skills against the Netherlands and Ireland, his call-up to the France squad is a testament to his growing influence.

Should he make the move to the Premier League and Manchester United, it would undoubtedly be a significant leap in his career trajectory, highlighting his burgeoning prowess on the international stage.