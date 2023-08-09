Report: Everton Miss Out on Dan Ndoye

Everton’s Pursuit of Dan Ndoye: An Opportunity Missed or a Bullet Dodged?

Introduction

The scintillating world of Premier League football never ceases to astonish its avid fans. The transfer window is like a never-ending roller coaster ride where clubs scramble to make the best signings to bolster their squads. One name that has been making waves recently is that of the Swiss forward, Dan Ndoye. The young striker from FC Basel has attracted interest from various clubs, including Everton, only for the Merseyside club to lose out to Serie A’s Bologna.

Everton’s Interest in Ndoye

Everton had shown strong interest in bringing Dan Ndoye to Goodison Park. The Toffees had made considerable efforts to sign the 22-year-old striker, demonstrating the club’s intent to fortify its attacking options.

However, it appears that Bologna have managed to secure a “broad agreement” to sign Ndoye for £9.5 million plus add-ons. It’s been reported that the forward prefers an “intermediate step” before venturing into the Premier League and is keen to work under Bologna coach Thiago Motta.

The Slight Disappointment

The news that Ndoye has chosen Bologna over Everton will likely lead to some disappointment among the Everton faithful. The club seemed to be in a favourable position to secure his signature, and his decision to move elsewhere comes as a minor setback.

But is this truly a loss for Everton? Let’s delve into Ndoye’s recent performance to get a clear picture.

A Closer Look at Ndoye’s Performance

Dan Ndoye’s record in the Swiss Super League last season was less than extraordinary. He managed to score just four goals and provided a single assist in 32 league matches. Moreover, he has made only one appearance for the Swiss national team since his debut against Spain in September 2022.

This lack of top-level experience, coupled with his moderate success in the Swiss league, raises questions about his readiness for Premier League football. His move to Bologna, as reported by Gianluca Di Marzio, may indeed be a more fitting progression in his career.

Everton’s Forward Line: An Assessment

With Youssef Chermiti looking set to join Everton, the signing of another young forward like Ndoye might have been seen as risky. The club needs players with proven Premier League experience to push forward in the fiercely competitive English top-flight.

While Ndoye’s potential is not in question, his immediate impact on a Premier League club like Everton remains uncertain.

Conclusion: A Wise Move?

The fact that Dan Ndoye has chosen Serie A as his next step may be a blessing in disguise for Everton. Though the club would have welcomed his youthful exuberance and potential, his lack of experience might have made his integration into Premier League football a challenging endeavour.

As the transfer window continues to provide surprises, Everton’s pursuit of proven talent remains the primary focus. Missing out on Ndoye may prove to be an opportunity missed or a bullet dodged. Only time will unveil the real implications of this transfer saga. For now, Everton will continue its quest to build a squad capable of challenging the best in the Premier League.