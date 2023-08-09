Nathan Redmond: Beyond Just A Number at Burnley

In a football world where squads are often inflated with talents, Nathan Redmond aims to be more than just a mere statistic at Turf Moor.

From Besiktas to Burnley

After a stint with Turkish side Besiktas, the 29-year-old recently found his way back to English football, signing with Burnley on a free transfer. The versatile winger secured a two-year deal, which also presents an option to extend for another year.

Redmond’s tenure in Istanbul, albeit brief, was impactful. With five goals across 25 appearances, he made his mark post his transition from Southampton. The memories of his commendable six-year service at Southampton, where he made 232 appearances and netted 30 goals, still lingers among the Saints’ fanbase.

Hunger to Shine in the Premier League

There’s an unmistakable spark in Redmond’s voice when he discusses his Burnley journey. In a candid chat with Clarets+, he shared, “Behind the scenes I’ve been talking for a little while, talking to the manager and letting the delegations talk upstairs.”

Redmond highlighted the club’s keenness to understand his passion to compete at the top level. “They didn’t want me to come here and just be a number, they want me to compete and help the younger players, be that voice in the dressing room when times are hard and we need a bit of a lift,” he continued.

A Veteran with A Student’s Mindset

Despite being one of the seasoned professionals in the Burnley camp, Redmond harbours a zest to refine his game under the guidance of manager Vincent Kompany. He’s filled with anticipation and asserts, “I’m eager to learn, eager to process all the information, so it’s exciting times ahead.”

For Redmond, football isn’t merely a profession, but a lifelong passion. The winger fondly remembers his time in Turkey, stating how he would tune into every Premier League match despite the time difference. Redmond quipped, “Over in Turkey I’d still watch every game I could, albeit we were two hours ahead so the 8pm kick-offs when you’ve got a couple of little ones running around, it was a little hard.”

Burnley, with Redmond on board, hopes to capitalise on his vast experience and unquenchable passion as they navigate through the season. As reported by the Burnley Express, this addition might just be the catalyst the Clarets need.