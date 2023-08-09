How Lopetegui’s Wolves Dream Turned Into a Power Struggle

Decade-Long Dream – Julen Lopetegui

The corridors of Molineux, home of Wolverhampton Wanderers, under the aegis of Fosun, echoed with aspirations of having Julen Lopetegui as their touchline talisman. The infatuation goes back nearly a decade, even before Fosun’s acquisition of the club in 2016. But five days before the 2023-24 Premier League curtain-raiser, Wolves have now bid farewell to Lopetegui. The question on every supporter’s lips: why?

The Honeymoon

“Since the very beginning, Julen has been our No 1 choice,” claimed Jeff Shi, the club’s executive chairman, a mere nine months prior. Yet, the path to this partnership had its own set of challenges. Lopetegui’s earlier courtship with Wolves saw him opting for Spain’s national duty. Wolves, on the other hand, found solace in Nuno Espirito Santo’s vision, which catapulted them to enviable Premier League finishes and a European adventure. Meanwhile, Lopetegui tasted success with Spain, Real Madrid, and an impressive Europa League victory with Sevilla in 2020.

Bitter Reunion

Fast forward to last October, Wolves sought to rekindle their romance with Lopetegui. However, the relationship dynamics had altered. Lopetegui’s passion for the Premier League was evident, but he initially rejected Wolves’ advances. It was only a lucrative offer later, promising not just a handsome paycheck but also more control, that caught the Spaniard’s attention. Yet, beneath this reunion lay an undercurrent of discord, largely revolving around control, finances, and the age-old game of saving face.

Wolves’ Financial Conundrum, Lopetegui’s Dismay

The transfer window became a litmus test for this relationship. Lopetegui’s vision involved significant squad investments, particularly targeting Matheus Cunha. Although Fosun backed this with a significant outlay, other pursuits, such as that of Pablo Sarabia, came at a lesser price. Despite these signings, Lopetegui’s growing disillusionment stemmed from the financial challenges the club faced. His revelation about financial fair play (FFP) concerns was a clear indication of the brewing storm. He remarked, “I hope we’ll be able to improve to compete next season.”

Transfer Debacle

While Fosun’s intent to maintain self-sustainability was evident, their transfer strategy left much to be desired. Key figures like Ruben Neves and Conor Coady made their exits, leaving the club with limited reinforcements. Lopetegui’s frustration became palpable, especially with his keen interest in Alex Scott from Bristol City. The inability to secure Scott and other prime targets was perhaps the final nail in the coffin for Lopetegui.

But this wasn’t merely about transfers. Lopetegui’s relationship with Shi was deteriorating at an alarming rate. A lack of trust, stemming from financial miscommunications and transfer disagreements, overshadowed their rapport. In the hallowed halls of Molineux, whispers about Lopetegui’s demeanor were rife. Despite players’ respect for him, he was often perceived as intense and distant. As days turned into weeks, the gulf between him and Shi only widened, with the failed pursuit of Scott adding fuel to the fire.

Lopetegui’s Departure: An Era of Uncertainty

And so, amidst a backdrop of strained relationships and power struggles, Lopetegui signalled his intent to part ways. The upcoming season, already on the horizon, adds to the club’s challenges. Lopetegui’s successor, speculated to be Gary O’Neil, has a monumental task ahead. But for Wolves and Fosun, this episode stands as a stark reminder of the delicate balance between ambition, power, and relationship management in football’s ever-evolving landscape.

In the rapidly shifting sands of the Premier League, Wolves’ tussle with Lopetegui serves as a lesson. As they stare at the new season, one can only hope they don’t repeat the mistakes of the past and ensure the club’s ethos remains intact.