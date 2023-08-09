TNT Sports vs Sky Sports: The New Era of Football Viewing

Inside the Premier League’s Broadcast Revolution

The Premier League, the crown jewel of UK sports broadcasting, is undergoing a seismic shift in how its matches are consumed. With new players entering the scene and established names making significant changes, fans are set to experience football in a whole new light.

TNT Sports Takes Centre Stage

Gone are the days of BT Sport’s dominance. In its place, TNT Sports has confidently stepped in, inheriting BT Sport’s previous broadcast agreements. This means they’ll be showcasing both Premier League and UEFA club competitions. But that’s not all; they’ve also decided to halt the production of the much-loved BT Sport Score show, a staple for live updates on Saturday afternoons since 2016.

Sky Sports’ New Dawn

Sky Sports has been synonymous with Premier League football for decades. However, recent changes have seen them cease the filming of Soccer AM on Saturday mornings. Their iconic Soccer Saturday show, known for its live updates without direct Premier League footage from 3pm kick-offs, has undergone a significant change. Jeff Stelling, the face of the show for 25 years, stepped down in May, passing the baton to Simon Thomas.

The Battle for Broadcasting Rights

The broadcasting landscape is set for another shakeup. For the first time since the £5.1 billion deal announced pre-2019-20 season, the Premier League’s UK broadcasting rights will be up for grabs. This comes after the Covid-19 pandemic extended the previous agreement till the 2024-25 season, thanks to an Exclusion Order under the Competition Act 1998 by the UK government.

The Premier League is expected to increase its live match offerings from the current 200. Moreover, there’s anticipation around longer contract durations and the strategies of streaming giants like Amazon Prime. With fans increasingly turning to mobile devices and laptops over traditional TV, the stakes have never been higher.

New Faces, New Experiences

TNT Sports is not just about broadcasting; it’s about the personalities that bring the game to life. Recently, they unveiled their new talent roster, featuring Laura Woods, formerly of talkSPORT, and ex-Rangers striker Ally McCoist. However, change isn’t always smooth. As Paolo Pescatore, a media and technology analyst, points out, “Change can lead to disruption.” With new apps and authentication processes, some fans might opt out.

Yet, TNT Sports has managed to retain some familiar faces, like Rio Ferdinand, who emphasises the importance of ex-players in broadcasting. Their insights, according to him, resonate more with fans and players alike.

The Streaming Surge

The push towards streaming is undeniable. TNT Sports’ Champions League highlights will now be available on the Discovery Plus app. Pescatore believes that the move towards streaming is clear, especially with platforms like Netflix setting the trend. With sport being the only missing piece in Discovery Plus’s offering, the inclusion of BT Sport content fills that gap, setting them apart in the UK streaming market.

The Cost of Viewing

While the broadcasting landscape changes, one constant remains: the cost. Accessing all live Premier League matches in the UK isn’t cheap. Sky Sports, TNT Sports, and Amazon Prime have their pricing structures, with each offering more than just Premier League action. However, with the ongoing cost of living crisis, Pescatore warns of the widening gap between what fans are willing to pay and how they access these services. The Premier League remains vigilant against illegal streaming, but the changing dynamics might pose new challenges.

In conclusion, the way we engage with football is evolving. With new broadcasters, streaming platforms, and changing fan habits, the Premier League’s broadcast future looks both exciting and unpredictable.