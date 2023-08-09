Everton’s Transfer Frenzy: Gnonto, Ekitike, and Chermiti on the Radar

Everton’s Pursuit of Leeds Star Gnonto Intensifies

Everton’s transfer window activities are in full swing, and the Merseyside club has its eyes set on Leeds United’s dazzling winger, Wilfried Gnonto. The interest isn’t new; the Toffees have been laying the foundations for this move since the spring.

Gnonto’s Move to Goodison Park: A Matter of When, Not If

Football insiders have been buzzing about Everton’s keen interest in Gnonto. The club’s intent became evident when Claudio Vigorelli, Gnonto’s representative, was spotted at Everton’s headquarters for discussions. While personal terms appear to be a non-issue, the club is also considering other talents like Kamaldeen Sulemana and Tete should the Gnonto deal face any hiccups.

Everton’s Surprise Bid for PSG’s Ekitike

In a twist, Everton has also expressed interest in Paris Saint-Germain’s young forward, Hugo Ekitike. Despite joining the French giants just a month ago in a deal valued at £26m, with an additional £3.8m in bonuses, Ekitike finds himself on the fringes. With the likes of Neymar, Messi, and Mbappe ahead in the pecking order, game time has been scarce for the 21-year-old.

Newcastle had shown interest in Ekitike last year, but the allure of PSG was too strong to resist. Now, with Everton showing interest, other clubs like Lens, Eintracht Frankfurt, and Borussia Dortmund are also reportedly in the mix.

Maguire’s Move to West Ham: Everton Misses Out

While Everton has been active, not all pursuits have been successful. The club’s hopes of securing former Manchester United captain Harry Maguire have been dashed due to a steep asking price. Maguire is now reportedly on the brink of joining West Ham, with promises of a significant role and potential captaincy.

Everton’s Financial Boost and Upcoming Matches

The Merseyside club has seen a financial uplift, thanks to their academy’s success and the recent sale of Demarai Gray. Additionally, Youssef Chermiti is on the verge of completing his medical following a €17m transfer from Sporting CP.

As the transfer window drama unfolds, Everton gears up to face Fulham in their Premier League opener this Saturday.