Wednesday, August 9, 2023
Teams - OtherBayern MunichBayern Munich Target Spanish Duo: De Gea and Kepa

Bayern Munich Target Spanish Duo: De Gea and Kepa

By Curtis Edwards

Bayern Munich Eye Spanish Goalkeeping Duo

In the ever-evolving world of football transfers, Bayern Munich is making waves as they delve into the market for a new goalkeeper. The German champions are reportedly setting their sights on two of Spain’s finest – Kepa Arrizabalaga and David de Gea.

Neuer’s Absence Spurs Search

With Manuel Neuer sidelined due to a leg injury sustained during a skiing trip last December, Bayern has been on the hunt for a reliable replacement. Their search has seen them consider several options, including Brentford’s David Raya. However, the £40m price tag proved a sticking point, leading Arsenal to swoop in with a £30m deal.

Kepa and Bayern: A Potential Match?

Recent developments suggest that Bayern has approached Chelsea about their current number one, Kepa Arrizabalaga. The Spaniard, who has two years remaining on his Stamford Bridge contract, could be on the move. While Chelsea seems open to a potential sale, discussions with Bayern appear to be in the early stages. This comes after Chelsea’s recent acquisition of Robert Sanchez from Brighton for an estimated £20m.

Photo: IMAGO

De Gea’s Future Uncertain

David de Gea, once Manchester United’s stalwart between the sticks, finds himself in an intriguing position. Having left the Red Devils in July, he’s now a free agent. Bayern is believed to be mulling over a contract offer for the Spanish international. However, the allure of the Saudi Pro League and its lucrative deals could be a tempting alternative for De Gea. Would he opt for the prestige of Bayern, even as a backup?

Other Names in the Mix

Bayern’s goalkeeper shortlist doesn’t end with the Spanish duo. Porto’s Diogo Costa and Valencia’s Giorgi Mamardashvili are also reportedly on their radar, both having garnered attention from Premier League outfits in recent times.

More News

