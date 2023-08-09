Guardiola vs Kompany: EPL Index Preview – Battle of Tactical Masterminds

Burnley vs Man City: A Premier League Opener to Remember

The Premier League curtain-raiser is upon us, and it promises to be a cracker. Vincent Kompany, the legendary former City captain, is set to lead his newly-promoted Burnley side against the very team he once lifted trophies with. The stage? Turf Moor. The date? Friday, 11th August.

Kompany’s Championship Conquerors

Last season, Burnley, under Kompany’s guidance, didn’t just win the Championship – they dominated it. With a tally surpassing 100 points, they’ve etched their name into the annals of second-tier football. The Clarets’ ascent has been meteoric, and the footballing world is buzzing about their Premier League prospects.

The Sky Blue Juggernaut

Yet, the challenge awaiting them is colossal. Manchester City, fresh off a historic treble-winning campaign, are the adversaries. Despite a few departures in the summer, Pep Guardiola’s men are tipped to clinch a fourth consecutive Premier League title. Their recent record against Burnley? Five wins in the last five encounters, including a 6-0 drubbing in the FA Cup.

The Details

Venue: Turf Moor, Burnley, England

Date & Time: Friday 11 August, 20:00 BST

Friday 11 August, 20:00 BST Referee: Craig Pawson

Craig Pawson Recent H2H: Burnley (0 wins) – Man City (5 wins)

How to Catch the Action

For UK viewers: Sky Ultra HD, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League

For US viewers: fuboTV, nbcsports.com, USA Network, NBC Sports App, UNIVERSO, UNIVERSO NOW, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo

Team News

Burnley: The Clarets are poised to showcase their summer acquisitions. Trafford, Beyer, O’Shea, and Amdouni are all expected to make their competitive debuts. The team looks fit, and a revamped style of play is anticipated, a departure from the traditional approach under Sean Dyche.

Man City: Guardiola’s squad is in good shape post the Community Shield. De Bruyne is back in contention, while new signing Gvardiol might start from the bench. Ederson and De Bruyne are expected to feature prominently in the starting XI.

The Final Word

Burnley’s Championship heroics were a sight to behold. But the Premier League is a different beast. While some argue that this might be the ideal time to face the Cityzens, only time will tell if Kompany’s men can upset the reigning champions.