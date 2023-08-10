Amrabat and Onana on United’s Radar for Summer Moves

Manchester United’s Midfield Mission: Amrabat in Focus

The Quest for the Perfect Midfielder

Manchester United, fresh off the £72m acquisition of Danish forward Rasmus Hojlund from Atalanta, are turning their attention to reinforcing their midfield. With a £60m arrival of Mason Mount and a £43m move for goalkeeper Andre Onana already in the bag, the Red Devils are far from done this transfer window reveal Daily Mail.

Targeting Amrabat

Fiorentina’s Sofyan Amrabat has emerged as the Red Devils’ prime target, his sparkling performances for Morocco during the World Cup making him a standout choice. Despite a notable shortlist that included Everton’s Amadou Onana, the 21-year-old Belgium international was ruled out as too expensive.

Amrabat, 26, is believed to be available for a cut-price £30m with his contract at Fiorentina expiring next summer. He’s not just a bargain; his credentials are strong. “He helped Morocco become the first African team to reach the semi-finals of the World Cup,” and he’s been a consistent presence at Fiorentina with 49 appearances in all competitions.

Raising Funds and Making Room

Manchester United’s ambitions extend beyond Amrabat. The Red Devils are keen to raise funds for further transfers. With the future of many current midfielders in question, changes are afoot.

“Donny van de Beek is in talk over a potential move to Real Sociedad, West Ham have expressed an interest in Scott McTominay while the likes of Fulham and Galatasaray have been interested in signing Fred.” Amrabat’s arrival would provide fierce competition to the existing starting midfielders, bolstering United’s overall prowess.

Strengthening the Defence?

While midfield remains a priority, Manchester United are also eyeing defensive reinforcements. Talks have already begun over Nice’s Jean-Clair Todibo, and there are considerations for Bayer Leverkusen’s Edmond Tapsoba, Bayer Munich’s Benjamin Pavard, and Crystal Palace’s Marc Guehi. With former captain Harry Maguire nearing a £30m move to West Ham, the backline might see some reshuffling.

Conclusion

Manchester United’s pursuit of Amrabat, Onana and other potential targets is a thrilling development for fans and a sign of a bold summer transfer window. With a keen eye on strengthening the midfield and possible moves in the defence, the Red Devils are shaping up for a strong season ahead.

These moves are part of a broader strategy to build a cohesive and competitive team that’s poised to make an impact in the coming season.