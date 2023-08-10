Brighton’s Julio Enciso Catches Napoli’s Eye

The Rising Star of Brighton: Enciso’s First Season in the Premier League

A young talent is blossoming on the English shores, and he’s drawing attention across Europe. Only last summer, Brighton secured the signature of the Paraguayan forward, Julio Enciso. But his impact has been immediate, dazzling the Premier League with four goals in 20 appearances, including the award-winning Goal of the Season for a sensational long-range strike against Manchester City.

The 19-year-old sensation, formerly of Libertad Asuncion, cost Brighton a mere £9.5 million, but his value has undoubtedly soared after his striking performances. After scoring 11 goals in 14 league appearances in Paraguay, he has already made an impression in England and earned 11 caps for the Paraguayan national team.

Brighton’s head coach, Roberto De Zerbi, has been glowing in his praise: “Julio has big, big potential. I want him to play better, I want him to play for the team and I think he can improve. If he stays with us I think for sure, he can improve.”

The Napoli Connection: Is Enciso Heading to Italy?

The impressive performances haven’t gone unnoticed. As reported by The Telegraph, Napoli have tentatively explored the possibility of signing Enciso, despite Brighton’s reputation for demanding hefty transfer fees for their talented youngsters. Enciso’s rapid adaptation to English football has indeed been remarkable, but will it lead to a move so soon?

Though a formal offer has yet to materialise, the interest from Napoli is genuine. Enciso’s potential is recognised not only by Napoli but several European clubs. Yet, he is in no hurry to leave Brighton, a club renowned for nurturing young talents.

Bright Future at Brighton: Enciso’s Prospects for the Upcoming Season

With Brighton preparing to play in European competition for the first time in their history, Enciso is expected to see plenty of action. Competing with Danny Welbeck, Evan Ferguson, Kaoru Mitoma, and new signing Joao Pedro, Enciso is destined to be a key figure in De Zerbi’s side.

Brighton’s investment in Enciso is already proving wise, but keeping him away from the allure of clubs like Napoli will be a significant challenge as the season unfolds. For now, though, Enciso remains a beacon of hope and promise for Brighton fans.