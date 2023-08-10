The Carabao Cup Second-Round Draw Revealed
Get ready for the thrill of the football season as the Carabao Cup second-round draw has been announced. Here’s what football enthusiasts can expect.
Premier League Clashes
The draw has led to a few exciting all-Premier League face-offs. Fulham will host Tottenham Hotspur in a match worth watching, while Nottingham Forest will have the pleasure of welcoming Burnley. These ties are sure to offer spectacular entertainment.
Upsets and Rewards
Gillingham pulled off one of the shocks of the first round by defeating Championship side Southampton. Their reward? A journey to the recently-promoted Luton Town. More surprises may be on the horizon!
Encounters with Fourth-Tier Opposition
But the excitement doesn’t stop there. Two top-flight teams will go head-to-head with fourth-tier opponents. Keep your eyes on Everton’s visit to Doncaster, and Newport’s hosting of Brentford.
Schedule and Future Competitors
Mark your calendars, as the second-round ties will take place in the week commencing 28 August. And remember, the eight Premier League sides that qualified for Europe this season will enter the competition in round three.
Northern section
Tranmere Rovers v Leicester City
Salford City v Leeds United
Harrogate Town v Blackburn Rovers
Stoke City v Rotherham United
Wrexham v Bradford City
Doncaster Rovers v Everton
Bolton Wanderers v Middlesbrough
Port Vale v Crewe Alexandra
Nottingham Forest v Burnley
Sheffield Wednesday v Mansfield Town
Wolverhampton Wanderers v Blackpool
Sheffield United v Lincoln City
Southern section
Bristol City v Queens Park Rangers or Norwich City
Plymouth Argyle v Crystal Palace
Reading v Ipswich Town
Portsmouth v Peterborough United
Luton Town v Gillingham
Swansea City v Bournemouth
Fulham v Tottenham Hotspur
Exeter City v Stevenage
Wycombe Wanderers v Sutton United
Birmingham City v Cardiff City
Newport County v Brentford
Chelsea v AFC Wimbledon
Conclusion
The Carabao Cup second-round draw brings together a mix of Premier League heavyweights and eager lower-tier clubs, all vying for victory. Don’t miss these incredible matchups, promising heart-stopping moments and unforgettable plays. The action is just around the corner!