The Carabao Cup Second-Round Draw Revealed

Get ready for the thrill of the football season as the Carabao Cup second-round draw has been announced. Here’s what football enthusiasts can expect.

Premier League Clashes

The draw has led to a few exciting all-Premier League face-offs. Fulham will host Tottenham Hotspur in a match worth watching, while Nottingham Forest will have the pleasure of welcoming Burnley. These ties are sure to offer spectacular entertainment.

Upsets and Rewards

Gillingham pulled off one of the shocks of the first round by defeating Championship side Southampton. Their reward? A journey to the recently-promoted Luton Town. More surprises may be on the horizon!

Encounters with Fourth-Tier Opposition

But the excitement doesn’t stop there. Two top-flight teams will go head-to-head with fourth-tier opponents. Keep your eyes on Everton’s visit to Doncaster, and Newport’s hosting of Brentford.

Schedule and Future Competitors

Mark your calendars, as the second-round ties will take place in the week commencing 28 August. And remember, the eight Premier League sides that qualified for Europe this season will enter the competition in round three.

Northern section

Tranmere Rovers v Leicester City

Salford City v Leeds United

Harrogate Town v Blackburn Rovers

Stoke City v Rotherham United

Wrexham v Bradford City

Doncaster Rovers v Everton

Bolton Wanderers v Middlesbrough

Port Vale v Crewe Alexandra

Nottingham Forest v Burnley

Sheffield Wednesday v Mansfield Town

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Blackpool

Sheffield United v Lincoln City

Southern section

Bristol City v Queens Park Rangers or Norwich City

Plymouth Argyle v Crystal Palace

Reading v Ipswich Town

Portsmouth v Peterborough United

Luton Town v Gillingham

Swansea City v Bournemouth

Fulham v Tottenham Hotspur

Exeter City v Stevenage

Wycombe Wanderers v Sutton United

Birmingham City v Cardiff City

Newport County v Brentford

Chelsea v AFC Wimbledon

Conclusion

The Carabao Cup second-round draw brings together a mix of Premier League heavyweights and eager lower-tier clubs, all vying for victory. Don’t miss these incredible matchups, promising heart-stopping moments and unforgettable plays. The action is just around the corner!