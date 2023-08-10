A Fresh Start at Turf Moor

The newly-promoted Clarets have announced their 11th signing of the summer, adding a touch of steel to their midfield with the acquisition of Norway international, Sander Berge, from Sheffield United. The 25-year-old joins for a fee around £12m, and his four-year deal at Turf Moor is a testament to Burnley’s ambition in the Premier League report BBC Sport.

Berge’s impressive 109 appearances for the Blades since joining from Genk in 2020 for a club-record £22m fee have put him on the radar of Burnley’s vigilant manager, Vincent Kompany.

Kompany’s admiration for his new recruit is evident: “He’s an intelligent footballer, with a great eye for a pass and the ability to run with the ball,” he lauded. “He also has a strength and physicality that will be invaluable in the Premier League.”

Berge’s Journey: From Norway to Burnley

Berge’s journey from the youth ranks at Norwegian lower league side Asker to top flight Valerenga, then to Belgian club Genk in 2017, showcases his growth and determination. Entering the final year of his contract at Bramall Lane, his move to Burnley follows fellow midfielder Iliman Ndiaye’s exit to Marseille earlier this summer.

On his decision to join Burnley, Berge enthused: “I have heard a lot of good things about Burnley and seeing the success from outside last season, there’s a great project building here.” He continued, “It’s a great environment full of young talented players from all around the world, so I just think it’s the perfect fit for me. The club has high ambitions, making several signings, and it all just fits into what I’m looking for.”

Facing Champions: Burnley’s Premier League Challenge

The Clarets face a thrilling challenge as they kick off their 2023-24 Premier League campaign against defending champions Manchester City at Turf Moor on Friday. With Berge’s addition, the squad’s depth and manager Kompany’s astute strategies, Burnley fans can look forward to an exciting season ahead.