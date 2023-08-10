David Ornstein: Spurs Agree Kane Bayern Deal – More Than €100m

Tottenham Green-light Bayern Munich’s Overwhelming Harry Kane Bid

In one of the most long winded and high profile deals of the summer, David Ornstein of The Athletic has disclosed that Bayern Munich’s substantial offer for Harry Kane has been given the nod by Tottenham Hotspur. A staggering proposal, soaring north of €100 million, managed to sway the Premier League side into contemplation.

Will Kane Swap the Spurs for Bavarian Pride?

While the financial details might be settled between the clubs, it’s the English maestro himself who’s left to wrestle with the decision. With Tottenham’s curtain raiser against Brentford looming, the 30-year-old marksman wishes for clarity.

🚨 EXCLUSIVE: Bayern Munich have reached an agreement with Tottenham to sign Harry Kane, sources in Germany indicate. #FCBayern proposal worth above €100m accepted by #THFC. 30yo has been leaning towards staying but must now make a decision @TheAthleticFC https://t.co/mPjC3YPDnH — David Ornstein (@David_Ornstein) August 10, 2023

Having just embraced the strategies and vision of the new man at the helm, Ange Postecoglou, it seemed Kane was veering towards a stay at North London. But the plot thickens with Bayern’s tempting offer. With merely a year left in his contract, the pressure mounts on Spurs to either seal him with fresher terms or ponder a transfer. And given the lack of advancement on the former, the latter increasingly looks plausible.

“He played a full part in Tottenham’s summer tour to Australia and Singapore before scoring four goals in a 5-1 win home against Shakhtar Donetsk on Sunday.”

Postecoglou, after the Shakhtar game, openly acknowledged the hovering cloud of transfer talks but emphasized a swift resolution for everyone’s sake.

Understanding Kane’s Predicament

Kane’s attraction to Bayern is no secret. The longevity of the discussions hints at the striker’s palpable inclination towards the Bundesliga giants. The transfer window isn’t showing Kane’s eyes wandering elsewhere.

Bayern, it appears, is prepared to make it rain with a proposed salary that could potentially double his current pay packet. With a contractual situation favouring Bayern, Tottenham faces the financial nightmare of possibly losing him without compensation next summer.

Amidst the jumble, Postecoglou’s approach and his ambitious offensive strategy seem to resonate with Kane. Despite the ups and downs, Kane’s record-breaking goal tally in the Premier League underlines his unparalleled commitment.

However, a European football void for Spurs this season coupled with new blood in the form of James Maddison and Micky van de Ven does spice things up for the club’s campaign. If Kane does seek pastures new in 2024, the likes of Real Madrid, PSG, and several top-flight Saudi Arabian clubs might join the chase.

And while the idea of a renewed contract seems distant, a loyalist like Kane, who’s on track to surpass Alan Shearer’s Premier League goal record, could still surprise us.

Germany Await Kane’s Verdict

In the war rooms of Bayern, meetings with Kane’s entourage seemed to paint a picture of the Englishman donning the Bayern jersey. A volte-face at this juncture could smear the reputations of Bayern’s top brass, especially after the major departures of Oliver Kahn and Hasan Salihamidzic earlier this year.

Should Kane give Bayern the cold shoulder, their quest for a forward might lead them to French international, Randal Kolo Muani of Eintracht Frankfurt.