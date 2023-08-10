Man Utd’s Strategy: The Pavard Pursuit Amidst Market Turbulence

From Bayer to Bayern: United’s Navigations

Football enthusiasts know all too well how quickly the transfer landscape can shift. Just as Man Utd’s intentions seemed directed at Bayer Leverkusen’s Edmond Tapsoba, with an eye-watering £40million figure fluttering in the wind, the picture began to shift.

“Manchester United will be told that they will have to stump up £40million for Bayer Leverkusen’s Edmond Tapsoba,” said a source from Football Transfers.

With Harry Maguire seemingly on the cusp of a £30m move to West Ham, the Red Devils are inevitably drawn back to the drawing board. But not all is grim; there’s a glimmer on the horizon.

The Bavarian Attraction: Why Pavard?

Erik ten Hag’s preferences aren’t unknown. Earlier, he had his eyes set on Kim Min-jae. Yet, patience isn’t a luxury in the high-stakes world of football transfers. Min-jae, instead of waiting for the theatricals at Old Trafford to conclude, chose the allure of Bayern Munich.

But, and here’s where it gets intriguing, another player from the very same Bavarian giants seems to be in Ten Hag’s gaze. Enter, Benjamin Pavard.

“As revealed, Benjamin Pavard remains high on the list – Ten Hag enjoys using players who can operate either in the middle or on the flank of a backline.”

Pavard, with his ability to command both central and flanking defensive positions, makes for a tantalising option. The Frenchman’s contract clock at Bayern is ticking down with just a year left, amplifying the allure for Man Utd. And with his keenness to don the iconic red jersey and establish himself as a centre-back, the move makes sense for all parties involved.

United’s List: Not Just Pavard

While the Pavard pursuit gains traction, the corridors of Old Trafford buzz with other names too. Jean-Clair Todibo from Nice and Jarrad Branthwaite, fresh from an impressive stint at PSV Eindhoven, are also on the radar.

Meanwhile, in the midfield domain, a potential Fred exit could pave the way for Sofyan Amrabat’s arrival. Ten Hag, it seems, has marked Amrabat as a shrewd acquisition given the budget constraints.

“Amrabat has one year left on his current deal at Fiorentina and is wanting a move to Man Utd. UK-based agency CAA Base will broker the deal,” Football Transfers confirm.

Upfront: The No.9 Conundrum

With further anticipated sales – think Donny van de Beek, Scott McTominay, and Anthony Martial – the striking front at United is set for an overhaul. Ten Hag’s vision is clear: a traditional No.9 to lead the charge.

“Ten Hag’s system demands a physical presence leading the line,” said an insider. And given his history of prioritising robust forwards like Sebastien Haller and the attempts to retain Cristiano Ronaldo, it’s clear what mould of player the Dutchman desires.

The wish list? Tottenham’s Harry Kane would fit the bill. But in the unpredictable world of football transfers, only time will tell where the road leads.

With the new season looming, these decisions aren’t just about acquiring talent, but also setting the stage for Man Utd’s ambitions in the years to come.